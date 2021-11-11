BMW vs. Tesla: Leader of the German automaker once again questions the quality of Musk’s electric cars

HANDELSBLATT, GERMANY – For the second time this year, BMW CEO Oliver Zipse has publicly criticized Elon Musk’s Tesla, highlighting quality and credibility as issues that distinguish Germany’s luxury carmaker from the American one, leader in electric cars.
“What sets us apart is our standard of quality and reliability,” Zipse said Wednesday at a conference in Handelsblatt. “We have different aspirations for customer satisfaction.
More rich: Jeff Bezos Raises $3.3 Billion From Selling Amazon Stock
In February, Zipse had already questioned Tesla’s ability to maintain its dominance of the electric vehicle market in the face of competition. Since then, demand has continued to grow and the Tesla Model 3 was the best seller in Europe in September.
BMW has introduced two battery-powered models in recent weeks, the i4 sedan and the iX SUV, and sales of plug-in hybrids and pure electric models have nearly doubled to more than 230,000 cars in the first nine months of the year.
That’s still small compared to Tesla’s transport of 241,300 cars during the third quarter alone.
GO:The reform’s rapporteur wants to extend exemption to those earning up to R$ 3,300
“Tesla is not part of the segment premium”, said Zipse. “They are growing strongly through price reductions. We wouldn’t do that, since you have to take the distance. ”
Musk’s fortune shrinks
Elon Musk’s fortune was reduced by $50 billion between Monday and Tuesday after the billionaire launched a poll on Twitter considering selling 10% of his stake in Tesla. Shares had a sharp drop, of 16%, affecting the controller’s equity, which holds just over a third of the capital.
However, Musk is still the richest in the world with $288 billion, according to the “Bloomberg” ranking.
Investor Michael Burry, the sort of Wall Street guru who inspired the movie “The Bigh Short,” suggested yesterday that Tesla’s shares could plummet by 90% at some point. He made the statement in a tweet that was soon deleted, according to Business Insider.
He drew a parallel between Tesla and Amazon, which suffered a sharp decline after its appreciation in the 2000s. And he recalled that Musk himself has already admitted that Tesla was overvalued last year.
Automakers react to Tesla’s growth
The exponential growth of Tesla’s market value in recent years, whose market value is currently much higher than that of traditional automakers, has provoked a reaction in the automobile industries. All are investing in electric cars.
Volkswagen also wants to close the gap with a plan to double sales of all-electric cars this year and add 50 models of electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030.
The quick launch of new EVs from rivals hasn’t hurt Tesla yet. Last month, its deal to supply cars to Hertz Global Holdings raised their value to more than $1 trillion for the first time. Elon Musk then triggered a fall in the shares with a plan to sell 10% of its stake.
Rivian Automotive raised about $11.9 billion in the biggest share sale for the first time this year, raising investor concerns about extreme rallies in electric vehicle stocks.