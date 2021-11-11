BOAT! Xuxa detonates Mara Maravilha after becoming a joke on the program

Xuxa Meneghel spoke out against wonder wonder, after becoming a laughingstock during the Ratinho show last Monday (8). The presenter said she was sad with the singer’s posture.

The case in question occurred during Mara’s participation in the picture Dez ou Mil, where she began to have a heated argument with Sergio Mallando and decided to attack Xuxa.

“You asked me to sing ‘Ilariê’. And I have my version: It’s time, it’s time, for the brainwashing. I got a record from Xuxa, I became mentally retarded. Ilari, ilari, ilariê, ô, ô, ô”, he fired, singing.

After the video took over social media, Sasha’s mother decided to speak up through an Instagram comment. Xuxa regretted the fact that Mara had used the expression ‘feeble-minded’, something offensive for disabled people.

“When I heard that, I put myself in the shoes of a person with special needs. And I swear I was sad. How does a person who worked for children say that?” she began. “For me, ok. It just makes me feel more sorry for her. More for children and people with a degree of intellect that is ‘in that expression’. It’s just ugly. Sorry to everyone with any special needs. Not all former anchors are like that. What she wants is space, don’t give her”, he added. https://twitter.com/OliveiraFabia_/status/1458075039862083588?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1458075039862083588%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctfw%7Ctwamp. 2F2110212130002%2Fframe.html

Mara tried to explain

Seeing such confusion that she caused with her parody of Ilariê, Mara Maravilha decided to apologize for the “joke”. The artist, who has confessed to having had several fights with Xuxa in the past, said she had no intention of offending people with mental problems.

“My intention was not to offend anyone with a disability, anyone who has psychiatric problems. My position today is to ask for forgiveness. I want to ask forgiveness for you who have a child with a mental problem, for you who have a relative [com problema mental“, declarou ela. “Inclusive, eu tenho também conhecidos [com problema mental]. I’m sorry if somehow this placement of mine, on freedom of expression, hit you,” said the SBT contractor.

The gospel singer too he took the opportunity to apologize to people who are also admirers of his work, as well as Xuxa. “The common fans, mine and Xuxa’s, who also feel offended, I also ask for forgiveness. I don’t want to feed hatred,” he guaranteed.