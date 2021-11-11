Bob Spit, punk character that gets animated, indicates his ten favorite movies – 11/10/2021 – Streaming

Punk is not dead, but there are those who want to kill him. Killing a specific punk, in this case — grumpy Bob Spit.

Created by Angeli in the 1980s, he stars in the feature “Bob Spit – Nós Não Gosto de Gente”, which opens in cinemas in São Paulo this Thursday (11). In the stop-motion animation, Angeli reveals that she is going through a creative crisis. That’s enough for him to decide to kill one of his most famous characters.

In the film, Bob Spit appears old and abandoned in a post-apocalyptic setting —Angeli’s own mind. Threatened by the pop universe, the protagonist has as enemies a gang of miniature versions of the musician Elton John, who wear the British singer’s colorful clothes and extravagant glasses. They appear to be harmless, but at the first waver they show their sharp teeth ready to devour the punk movement.

Directed by Cesar Cabral, the feature won the Contrechamp prize at the Annecy Festival, in France, the most important prize dedicated to animation in the world. The film was also shown at the 45th São Paulo International Film Festival.

To mark his arrival on the big screen, Bob Spit nominates ten movies that inspire him — likely to hate — available online and streaming. No comments from you, because “Bob doesn’t comment.” What the now-old green-skinned punk just says about why the choices are made is “we don’t like people.” See the list below.

Bob Spit’s 10 Favorite Movies

American anti-hero

Comics, cinema and real life merge in this adaptation of the autobiographical comic book “American Splendor” by Harvey Pekar. The film is guided by the life of Pekar, a grumpy “loser” who worked as an archivist in a hospital. His luck changes when cartoonist Robert Crumb starts to illustrate some of his stories, turning him into an underground icon.

USA, 2003. Directed by: Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini. With: Harvey Pekar, Paul Giamatti and Hope Davis. 16 years. On HBO Max

The Red Light Bandit

A classic of marginal Brazilian cinema, the film was defined by director Rogério Sganzerla as a “western of the third world”. Inspired by stories and facts reported by the sensationalist press at the time, the film follows the pursuit of the assailant known as Red Light Bandit, who earned the nickname for using a colored lantern to break into luxury homes.

Brazil, 1968. Directed by: Rogério Sganzerla. With: Paulo Villaça, Helena Ignez and Sônia Braga. 16 years. Available for rent on Apple TV for R$4.90

God and the Devil in the Land of the Sun

Another national classic and a landmark of cinema novo. The film presents a plot that approaches the cangaço of the northeastern hinterland through two characters: Antonio das Mortes, a hired assassin working for the Catholic Church, and the cowboy Manuel, who, after killing his boss, runs away with his wife and joins the followers of Blessed Sebastião.

Brazil, 1964. Directed by: Glauber Rocha. With: Antônio Pinto, Geraldo Del Rey and João Gama. 14 years. On Globoplay

The illuminated

Jack Nicholson plays an alcoholic and unemployed writer who lands a job as a caretaker in a secluded hotel during the winter. Gradually, he goes mad and begins to terrorize the days of his wife and child. Directed by Stanley Kubrick and based on the book by Stephen King.

USA, 1980. Directed by: Stanley Kubrick. With: Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall and Danny Lloyd. 14 years. On HBO Max

clockwork orange

Bob Spit seems to have a preference for the work of director Stanley Kubrick. One of the most emblematic of the 1970s, the film explores sex and violence from a pessimistic perspective. The script, adapted from the book of the same name by Anthony Burgess, argued that “it is better to opt for violence than to opt for nothing”, a phrase that guides the plot of the film.

United Kingdom, 1971. Directed by: Stanley Kubrick. With: Malcolm McDowell, Adrienne Corri and Warren Clarke. On HBO Max

Repo Man – The Punk Wave

In this mix of sci-fi, action and comedy, a young punk gets the job of “repo man”, meaning he becomes in charge of recovering unpaid cars. One day, accompanied by a disturbed scientist, he encounters aliens.

USA, 1984. Directed by: Alex Cox. With: Emilio Estevez, Harry Dean Stanton and Olivia Barash. Available for rent on Youube for R$9.90 Taxi Driver: Taxi Driver

The film in which Robert De Niro stares into the mirror and asks “Are you talking to me?” it is also one of Martin Scorsese’s first great works. In the film, De Niro plays a Vietnam War veteran who works as a taxi driver in a decaying New York that fuels his instability.

USA, 1976. Directed by: Martin Scorsese. With: Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster and Cybill Shepherd. 14 years. On Telecine

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

This 1970’s horror musical comedy is a cult following that still wins fans today. In the film, an upright couple gets lost on the road and finds shelter in the mansion of Frank N. Furter, scientist and transvestite, on the very night Furter creates a muscular being —Rocky— to satisfy his sexual frenzy.

United Kingdom, 1975. Director: Jim Sharman. With: Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick. 18 years. On Telecine

Trainspotting – No Limits

One of the features that marked the 1990s starts with a group of lost young people to create a portrait of the British underground scene, marked by sex, drugs and subversion.

United Kingdom, 1996. Directed by: Danny Boyle. With: Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller and Robert Carlyle. 18 years. No Prime Video

blue velvet

This suspenseful surrealist twist bears many of the marks that make up director David Lynch’s universe. The plot follows a young man who discovers a human ear in a quiet town in the United States. He decides to investigate the mystery and ends up getting involved with a gangster.

USA, 1986. Directed by: David Lynch. With: Isabella Rossellini, Kyle MacLachlan and Laura Dern. 16 years. No Prime Video