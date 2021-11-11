Body dissected in a ‘show’ and tickets are sold at over R$ 2,500 – International

World War II soldier corps donated to science but ends up on show (Photo: Reproduction/King 5 News) An American soldier, a veteran of World War II, shared with family members the wish that his body be donated to science. And so it was done: the body of David Saunders, who died at the age of 98 in Baker, Louisiana (USA), was donated to an institution of study and research. The noble action, however, turned to indignation.

The corpse, which was to be used as a study, was sold to a company that carried out an “autopsy-show”. Tickets for the “event” were even sold over the internet.

The public had the option of virtually participating in the dissection, with tickets sold for $100; or in person, in the amount of U$ 500 – the equivalent of R$ 2,750 thousand in this Wednesday’s quotation (11/10). About 70 people attended the event.

The body was dissected on October 17, allegedly without the family’s permission. “I have all the paperwork that says your body would be used for science. There is nothing about the commercialization of his death”, stated the lively press. “It was horrible and unethical.”

North American broadcaster NBC 29 listened to the company, Death Science, which claimed to have no information about the man or the body dissected publicly.

The corpse was initially donated to Med Ed Labs, from Las Vegas (USA). In response to the paper, Death Science noted that its contract with the institution certifies that “the corpse provided was donated for research, medicine and education purposes.”

To the public, the company’s consultant, Jeremy Ciliberto, reinforced the scientific character of the “autopsy-show”. “My goal was to create an educational experience for people who are interested in learning more about human anatomy,” he reiterated.

Death Science paid more than $10,000 for the corpse. As for Med Ed Labs, who claimed not to know which tickets would be sold, provided the corpse, the anatomist, the tools and equipment for the procedure.

* Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Thiago Ricci