Bolsonaro and his assistants differ in their assessment of the potential of Moro – 11/11/2021

At his best, Bolsonaro treated Sergio Moro’s entry into the electoral scene with disdain. He assesses that the political strength of his former justice superminister does not withstand the rigors of a presidential race. In his foresight, Moro would do himself some good if he limited his ambition, from the outset, to a seat in the Senate.

Aides to the president, including at least one general with a desk on the Planalto, disagree with the chief. Advise Bolsonaro to adjust the strategy. They think that Moro, in fact, does not look like a favorite presidential candidate. But they see in the former judge the potential to withdraw votes from Bolsonaro, about everything in the middle class.

Moro’s speech in the act in which he joined Podemos had some impact on the cuisine of Planalto. People who lived with the character when he was dispatching on the Esplanade were surprised by his unbridled oratory. Moreover, they saw in the speech the timbre of someone who planned to assume the costume that Bolsonaro wore in his 2018 theatrical campaign: a right-wing candidate, anti-corruption, pro-family and supporter of economic liberalism.

By mixing in your speech “split”, “secret budget”, “mensalão” and “petrolan“, Moro left no doubts as to the targets he intends to favor in his Test drive of presidential candidate. It takes Bolsonaro to the crosshairs along with Lula, the moment the president is in the lap of monthly salaryman Valdemar Costa Neto, preparing to sign the membership form in PL, party of the constellation of the centrão. Choreography is toxic. Hence the arrest of Bolsonaro’s assistants.