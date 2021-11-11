Bolsonaro announces extension of payroll exemption for 2 years

Jair Bolsonaro (Photo: Isac Nóbrega/PR)

The president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) announced, this Thursday (11), the extension, for another two years, of the exemption from the payroll of the 17 sectors of the economy that employ the most. The benefit would end this year.

“Meeting with the Minister of Agriculture Tereza Cristina, our dear Minister of Economy Paulo Guedes and more than a dozen men and women representing the productive sector in Brazil, we decided to postpone for another two years the issue related to the tax exemption of the leaf”, said Bolsonaro at the launching ceremony of the program “Brasil Fraterno – Alimentos no Prato”, at Palácio do Planalto.

Exemption benefits companies because it reduces the labor charges they pay.

The measure consists in exchanging the taxes on employees’ salaries for a tax on sales. Today, these companies can choose: either they pay a 20% social security contribution on employees’ salaries or a rate ranging from 1% to 4.5% on gross sales.

The extension of the exemption from the payroll of 17 sectors was a demand of productive leaders and was being discussed by the Executive.

On Wednesday, 10th, the leader of the government in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), said that the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) should judge next week a consultation on the subject, to open the way for an extension of the tax waiver.

Congress also addressed the issue, but with greater validity. Also on Wednesday, deputy Marcelo Freitas (PSL-MG) presented a favorable opinion to a bill to extend the exemption on the payroll for the 17 sectors that employ the most in the country until 2026.

