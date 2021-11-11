Bolsonaro government disapproval rises to 56% as inflation rises

Bolsonaro’s popularity is declining. This week, a research of the Great/Quaest released the callsigns of 2022 elections. According to the study, the current president has 56% failure. The main reason is the advance of inflation and the return of Brazil to the hunger map.

THE Bolsonaro management is getting closer and closer to the end. In view of the electoral polls, it is expected that the current head of state will not be able to guarantee his re-election next year. Your disapproval has risen from 53% to 56%, while approval fluctuated between 20% and 19%.

Re-election possibilities

With regard to 2022 elections, 69% of those interviewed said they were not in favor of a new term for Bolsonaro. In August, the number was equivalent to 15%, already others 52% they advocated permanence.

However, with the impacts of the current economic crisis, these indices were significantly readjusted. The survey also showed that the deterioration of the economy is among the issues most criticized by the population.

For 73% of respondents, the economy worsened. Already 66% consider that income inequality has increased and 48% claim that the macroeconomic scenario is the biggest problem in the country.

To point out the numbers, they were listened to 2,063 in 123 municipalities, during the days November 3rd and 6th.

Presidential leadership in 2022

For next year’s candidates, who has the greatest support so far is the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, that has 50% approval and can still win in the first round.

It is still expected the João Dória’s candidacies with 6%, Sergio Moro with 8% and white and null with 10%. Finally, the undecided represent 4%.

Overall, political analysts say the main dispute will be between Lula and Bolsonaro. Aware of such competition, the current head of state has been seeking to strengthen ties with low-income populations through the implementation of the Brazil Aid.

It is worth noting, however, that squid made his mark as the politician who took Brazil off the hunger map and by approving the concession of main social projects in the country.