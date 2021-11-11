Bolsonaro government’s negative rating hits 56%, says Genial/Quaest poll

A Genial/Quaest poll released this Wednesday (10) reveals that 56% of those interviewed assess the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) as negative.
The survey polled 2,063 respondents between the 3rd and 6th of November. The margin of error is 2.2 percentage points and the confidence level is 95%.
The negative assessment grew above the margin of error compared to October — when it reached 53% — and compared to September — when it was 48%.
The government’s regular assessment was 27% in July and August. In September, it oscillated negatively to 26%. In November, the regular valuation dropped to 22%.
Those who considered the government positive were 26% in July and August. The index dropped to 23% in September and 20% in October. Now, the survey indicates a 19% positive rating.
In July, 2% of respondents did not know or did not respond, a percentage that reached 3% in the survey carried out in August and September. The index dropped to 2% in October and returned to 3% in November.
Brazil’s Problems
The survey also identified the country’s main problems from the point of view of voters. First comes the economy. The theme has been growing since July, when it was mentioned by 28% of those interviewed and has been rising: it was 32% in August; 42% in September; it reached 44% in October and, in November, it rose to 48%.
Health/pandemics also figured among the main problems in the country, but on a contrary path to the economy, with a downward trajectory. The theme appeared as the biggest concern of Brazilians in July, with 41%, it dropped to 36% in August, 28% in September, 24% in October and remained at 17% in November.
Thirdly, corruption also showed a downward trajectory. In July and August, 11% of respondents pointed to the issue as the main defect in the country. In September and October it was 10% and, finally, 9% in November.
The theme “social issues” was also mentioned by the interviewees. With 9% in August and September, it changed to 10% in October and finally to 13% in November.
It is noteworthy that the research includes in the item ‘Economy’ themes such as unemployment, inflation and economic growth. While ‘Social issues’, it brings together themes such as hunger, poverty, inequality and housing.