Bolsonaro meets Costa Neto and must sign affiliation to PL on the 22nd

by Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro will sign his membership form to the PL on the 22nd of the month, informed the party’s office on Wednesday, after he received an earlier visit to the Planalto Palace from the president of the party, Valdemar Costa Neto.

The location of the political event of Bolsonaro’s affiliation, scheduled for 10:00 am on the 22nd, has not yet been confirmed, according to the PL press office.

Reuters had anticipated on Oct. 26 that Bolsonaro would opt for the PL, in a change of direction after having practically closed with the PP, another important party of the so-called centrão.

On Tuesday, after a day with confirmations from private sources of the president’s agreement, senator Wellington Fagundes (PL-MT), who had met with Bolsonaro, and the chief minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Flávia Arruda, also from the PL, confirmed that the “probable” membership will be aligned at a meeting on the 17th.

“The act of affiliation must take place on the 22nd,” said the senator. “There is a commitment by all party comrades to receive the president,” he added.

Bolsonaro said in an interview on Wednesday to a radio station in Espírito Santo that he should hammer out his move to the PL on Wednesday and said that some questions about the electoral scenario for next year in São Paulo still needed to be defined.

The president, who resigned in 2019 from the PSL, the party for which he was elected, needs to join a party to run for re-election next year.

The PL is commanded by Valdemar Costa Neto, who was convicted and arrested in the monthly allowance process, judged by the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

