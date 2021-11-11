Bolsonaro no PL: President changes strategy and bets on ‘central’ structure for 2022, but runs the risk of betrayal

President Jair Bolsonaro participates in an event in Brasília (Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil)

SAO PAULO – President Jair Bolsonaro’s affiliation with the Liberal Party (PL), the legend of former deputy Valdemar Costa Neto, is yet another chapter in the approximation between the president and the parties of the so-called “centrão” (which has been taking place since mid-2020) , and brings signals about the strategies of some of the main political actors for the 2022 elections.

The ceremony, scheduled for November 22, in Brasília, ends a period of just over two years in which Bolsonaro was without a party. The president left the PSL in November 2019, in the midst of an arm wrestling match with Luciano Bivar (PE), president of the party. The dispute involved the occupation of strategic positions in the party and control of the vault. At the time, Bolsonaro had decided to work on the creation of his own party, Aliança pelo Brasil, which did not prosper due to the lack of signatures to carry out the registration.

With the elections getting closer, Bolsonaro started talking to party leaders in search of the best option to shelter him. There were at least six unsuccessful negotiations: with Republicans, PMB, Patriota, PRTB, PTB and PP. Until the hammer was finally hit with the PL, after a meeting with Valdemar Costa Neto, on Wednesday (10), at Palácio do Planalto.

Political analysts consulted by InfoMoney believe the deal creates an outline of what Bolsonaro’s coalition should look like in its 2022 run for re-election.

The expectation is that important legends of the “central” such as PP and Republicans will formally integrate the bloc, but the president will have to show service (that is, prove to be competitive in the electoral polls) to avoid betrayals during the campaign.

“It was an interesting strategic move by Bolsonaro”, says Carlos Eduardo Borenstein, political analyst at Arko Advice consultancy.

“The PP, the Republicans, the Patriot and eventually the PTB have a tendency to support him. The PL, in addition to being a party with insertion in the churches and in the evangelical public, is a party that could potentially be sought after by the acronyms in the center and by Lula”, he observes.

With his affiliation, Bolsonaro is trying to consolidate the coalition that will support his candidacy for re-election and removes the risk of agreeing one of these acronyms with potential opponents in the dispute for the Palácio do Planalto.

“For a long time, Bolsonaro gave the impression that he wanted to repeat the 2018 rule: small party, with low expressiveness, so he could have control. In fact, this is the origin of the crisis in the PSL. The departure by PL, especially after the riot at Patriota, seems a pragmatic decision. Valdemar Costa Neto knows how to campaign. It is worth remembering that Lula’s deputy, José Alencar, was from PL. They have that expertise. Bolsonaro seems to have understood that he needs to surround himself with those who understand the risk”, assesses political analyst Creomar de Souza, CEO and founder of Dharma Political Risk & Strategy.

“If consolidated, Bolsonaro will leave [candidato] by a party that knows how to campaign and possibly with a deputy who comes from the PP. And he still pushes Lula to the left”, he points out.

The expert also believes that membership in the PL can give Bolsonaro greater protection against risks arising from the Electoral Court. Two weeks ago, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) decided to reject the request for the impeachment of Bolsonaro and his deputy, General Hamilton Mourão (PRTB), for alleged participation in a mass shooting scheme of fake news in the 2018 elections, but they sent messages to the agent.

The majority of the electoral court concluded that the existence of an illicit scheme for the propagation of false information by the WhatsApp messaging application was proven in the last election to benefit Bolsonaro’s candidacy, but assessed that it was not demonstrated enough seriousness to apply the penalty against the ticket. winner of the election.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who will preside over the electoral court in 2022, however, stated that if the episodes are repeated in the next elections, those responsible will be impeached and “will go to jail for attacking elections and democracy.” In the same trial, in another message, the magistrates impeached state deputy Fernando Francischini (PSL-PR) for publishing a video on election day claiming that the electronic voting machines had been rigged.

“In 2018, neither the electoral judges nor the Electoral Public Prosecutor’s Office fully understood how the internet campaign worked. They built the regulation, but there was no dialogue on how to act. And now it seems that there is a learning curve”, evaluates Creomar de Souza.

“It appears that the Bolsonaro movement [para se filiar ao PL] it is more in the sense of protecting itself from possible risks, especially after the Electoral Court has made it clear that it will challenge candidacies that do what it considers illegal in a campaign. He knows he needs a veneer of formalism, of adhesion to the political body”, he says.

Before closing with the PL, Bolsonaro was very close to entering into an agreement with the PP, the party presided over by Ciro Nogueira, current chief minister of the Civil House, the portfolio responsible for the government’s political articulation and dialogue between the ministries. But the perception of lack of autonomy and the ideological division in state directorates turned the official away from the acronym.

“The PL, the PP and the Republicans will form the party coalition to support Bolsonaro’s candidacy for re-election. I don’t think the fact that he didn’t go to the PP will drive the party away. I believe that the choice for PL occurred because it is a party that has an ‘owner’”, assesses Ricardo Ribeiro, political analyst at MCM Consultores.

“For Bolsonaro it must have been easier to make the agreements with the PL. In PP, the resistance seems greater. The PP is a bigger party than the PL, it has important forces in the Northeast, and, for these leaders, supporting Bolsonaro can be more complicated”, he says.

In the expert’s assessment, Bolsonaro’s affiliation with the “central” party, if confirmed, also permanently bury speculation that the president might not run for re-election – which seems unlikely for a candidate who, despite rejection rates high, is rated positively by about 1/4 of the electorate.

“Basically, from the big parties in the center, the PL is left. Bolsonaro could go to a small party, but they weren’t very welcoming. And you can’t go to a small party that doesn’t have money either, because they’re going to want the president to serve as a bench. So, either put all the money into the presidential campaign or the legislative campaign. In the case of medium or large parties, such as the PP and PL, it is possible to do a math that makes money for the presidential campaign, but also for the legislative one”, explains Thiago Vidal, manager of political analysis at Prospectiva Consultoria.

On the one hand, Bolsonaro bets on a bigger party structure and closes the doors of potential formal alliances between the ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the “central”. On the other hand, the PL wants to expand its relevance in the National Congress, electing more federal deputies and senators for the next legislature.

“O [acerto com o] PL is a game of trying to make money, trying to prevent the PL from going to Lula, and helping the party to build a bench. That’s what’s in the bill, noting that what interests the PL is not necessarily having Bolsonaro president, since the party is government and benefits from the government even though it did not formally support the president back there”, evaluates Vidal.

For Ricardo Ribeiro, the “central” parties are making a low-risk bet, as they will be able to count on more resources and the public machine to expand their caucuses, even if Bolsonaro is defeated in the future. With greater control in the Legislative Power, the group’s subtitles would enjoy greater political power regardless of the elected president.

“The ‘central’ has never had as much power as it is today. So, it is possible that the caucus of these parties will grow. But what happened with the PSL in 2018 should not happen with the PP”, he bets.

“Even if Lula is currently leading the polls, Congress has this center-right/right profile. And, seeing the candidates that are appearing, it is plausible to speculate that the 2018 guideline may even be reduced, but it should follow the majority. There will hardly be a mostly progressive Congress – something that didn’t even exist in the ‘PT Era’”, assesses Carlos Eduardo Borenstein, from Arko.

Scratchs

The alliance with PL also represents a significant change in Bolsonaro’s strategy compared to the winning campaign in 2018, when he joined the PSL – at the time, a dwarf acronym, with little structure, reduced resources and very low capillarity – to compete for the Palace of Planalto and resorted to a critical discourse on traditional politics and on the “central” to which it allies today.

“In PL, Bolsonaro gains capillarity and a party structure for the presidential election, but he will need to explain the contradictions for entering a ‘central’ party and will suffer from the lack of unity of the acronym around his name”, evaluate the analysts of XP Politics .

For the analysts interviewed by the report, the risk of part of the pocketbook feeling betrayed by the president’s move must be considered, especially after the entry of Sergio Moro (Podemos) in the race. The former Lava Jato judge enjoys prestige from a relevant portion of the conservative electorate and may overshadow Bolsonaro’s reelection plans.

“Certainly the Bolsonaro campaign in 2022 will be very different from 2018. The anti-political discourse will not have much support now. It will not be possible to appeal to the anti-system message and that he will enter the presidency to change power structures. He will, like any candidate for re-election, extol the government’s performance. It won’t be easy”, points out Ricardo Ribeiro.

The eventual construction of a coalition with PL, PP and Republicans, however, is no guarantee that the parties and their structures are closed with Bolsonaro’s candidacy in practice.

Experts warn that membership will depend on how competitive the current president’s reelection campaign is perceived. If other candidacies are seen as favorites, there is a risk that the president will repeat the story of Ulysses Guimarães (PMDB) in 1989 and Geraldo Alckmin (PSDB) in 2018.

“Bolsonaro runs the risk of having a campaign with the formal support of PL, PP and other parties, but, in practical terms, it ends up unguarded”, evaluates Creomar.

“Many parliamentarians from the ‘central’ campaigned for Lula and Dilma and reached public office campaigning for them. In the lower classes, the transit of votes from PT to Bolsonaro was very strong, and, with the current economic situation, it could come in the opposite direction in 2022. This group will keep one eye on the fish and the other on the cat”, he adds.

For Borenstein, some level of fissure in the “central” parties, especially in the Northeast region, where Lula has strong popular support, is practically inevitable, but Bolsonaro will have to work to maintain high levels of participation in the parties.

“These parties will hardly march together with him. The tendency is for a fissure to occur in the states, as it always does. But, in any case, Bolsonaro will have something he didn’t have in the 2018 campaign: TV time and the structure of these parties, in addition to controlling the machine. These are important campaign fundamentals”, he concludes.

party structure

The Liberal Party (PL) has a bench of 43 federal deputies (third largest in the Chamber of Deputies) and 4 senators (eighth largest in the Federal Senate). In the last municipal elections, the party increased the number of mayors from 297 to 345, occupying the sixth position in the list of parties that command the most mayors.

According to data from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), the PL receives BRL 4,061 million per month from the party fund in 2021, totaling BRL 48.737 million in the year, equivalent to 5.45% of the whole pie. This makes the party the eighth in the fund’s allocation of resources, with just under half of what the first on the list – PSL – receives, with approximately R$ 104.56 million a year.

The value of the electoral fund has not yet been defined for the next election, but considering the amount distributed among the subtitles in the last municipal elections, the PL would be entitled to R$ 117,621,670.45 – 58.43% of the amounts received by the PT (BRL 201,297,516.62).

