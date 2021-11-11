Bolsonaro says it will extend the payroll exemption for 2 years | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro stated this Thursday (11), at an event at the Palácio do Planalto, that the government decided to relieve the payroll of 17 sectors of the Brazilian economy for another two years.

On Wednesday (10), federal deputy Marcelo Freitas (PSL-MG) filed a report in favor of the bill that extends the exemption to the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Chamber.

These 17 sectors are the ones that employ the most in the Brazilian economy. The exemption would expire at the end of this year.

Defenders of the text have been arguing that, without the exemption, sectors would have difficulty in keeping jobs, which would aggravate the economic crisis.

Bolsonaro announced the extension after meeting with representatives of the productive sector, at Palácio do Planalto. He spoke at the launch of a program to fight hunger. When talking about the exemption, the president recalled that “employment is food”.

“When it comes to food, a job is food. Those who don’t have a job have difficulty eating, obviously. In a meeting with Tereza Cristina [ministra da Agricultura], with our dear minister Paulo Guedes [Economia] and more than a dozen men and women representing the productive sector in Brazil, we decided to postpone for another two years the issue that has to do with the payroll tax exemption,” stated Bolsonaro.

Payroll exemption allows companies to replace the social security contribution, of 20% on employees’ salaries, for a rate on gross revenue, which varies from 1% to 4.5%.