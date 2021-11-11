Bolsonaro shoots ex-minister Sergio Moro: “He learned nothing”

posted on 11/11/2021 1:15 PM / updated on 11/11/2021 1:15 PM



(credit: AFP)

“One year and four months and he doesn’t know what it is to be president, nor to be a minister,” President Jair Bolsonaro told supporters this Thursday morning (11/11). The criticism was addressed to former judge Sergio Moro, who joined yesterday at Podemos.

“I attended [à cerimônia de filiação] because he was my minister, he learned nothing. One year and four months and he doesn’t know what it’s like to be president or to be a minister. You say in SP the difficulty of choosing a candidate, you have no option. Sometimes what’s on the table is a self service. For president too, right [não tem opções]. If I go outside, what option will I have? It’s not because I’m good, but what’s on the table?”, he joked.

In his speech about the affiliation to Podemos, this Wednesday (10), at the Ullysses Guimarães Convention Center, the former Lava-Jato judge criticized the Bolsonaro government and also the PT administrations. Without naming names, Moro said that it is “a lie” to say that corruption is over, a phrase said constantly by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party).