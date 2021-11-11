Bolsonaro starts on the sixth itinerary through three Arab countries seeking investment, says Itamaraty | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro embarks next Friday (13) for a week-long trip to the United Arab Emirates (Dubai), Bahrain (Manama) and Qatar (Doha), with a focus on seeking investment from the Persian Gulf countries.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE), the forecast for the president’s agenda, who should travel accompanied by First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, includes meetings with local government officials, meetings with businessmen and visits to fairs and exhibitions.

According to ambassador Kenneth Félix da Nóbrega, the Foreign Ministry’s secretary for Bilateral Negotiations for the Middle East, Europe and Africa, the president’s trip will be an opportunity to exchange ideas “at a high level about the post-pandemic scenario”, which includes the oil boom and the energy transition.

It will be Bolsonaro’s second trip to Middle Eastern countries located in the Gulf region. In 2019, in his first year in office, the president was in Saudi Arabia (Riyadh), the United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi) and Qatar (Doha) — See the video below for a report on the visit to the Emirates.

International trip: Bolsonaro meets businessmen from the UAE

More than two years later, Bolsonaro returns to the region again in search of expanding trade relations with the Arab countries, large oil producers and which have sovereign funds. The intention is to attract investments in areas such as infrastructure, agribusiness and defense.

“We are very ambitious with the UAE. We want more investments in areas of our interest, such as infrastructure, for example,” said the director of the Middle East Department at Itamaraty, ambassador Sidney Leon Romeiro.

Bolsonaro is scheduled to arrive on Saturday (13) in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, one of the main economic centers in the world. Dubai is one of the seven emirates that make up the country, whose capital is Abu Dhabi.

The president will stay in Dubai until Tuesday (16) and is scheduled to meet with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the emir of Dubai and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum . There is the possibility of signing agreements with the United Arab Emirates.

On Sunday (14), Bolsonaro should attend the Dubai Air Show, a civil and military aviation fair. There is also a planned visit to a unit of the BRF company.

On Monday (15), the president will open an investment forum organized by the Apex in partnership with the CNI and with the support of the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (CCAB).

Also on Monday, Bolsonaro should attend Expo 2020, an itinerary exhibition held since 1851. Monday, the anniversary of the Proclamation of the Republic, will be “Brazil Day”.

Expo 2020, which kicked off in October and runs through March 2022, has been the premier global event since the Covid-19 pandemic began last year.

The exhibition brings together architectural works and technological innovations presented by the countries in their pavilions – the Brazilian pavilion is in the sustainability district of the event.

The presidential delegation should leave Dubai on Tuesday (16) bound for Bahrain.

Bolsonaro is going to inaugurate the Brazilian embassy in Manama, capital of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The president is to be received by King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The forecast is to travel on Wednesday (17) to Doha, Qatar, where he will be received for meetings with the possible signing of bilateral agreements by the country’s emir, Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

In Qatar, there is also the possibility of a visit to the Lusail stadium, which will be the stage for next year’s World Cup final, and of a meeting with executives from FIFA, the governing body in football.