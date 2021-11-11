Bolsonaro to support payroll tax relief, businessmen say – News

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, told businessmen from five of the main productive sectors of the economy in Brazil that he will support the project that provides for the extension of the payroll exemption, which is being processed in the Chamber of Deputies. The Chief Executive met with the group at the Planalto Palace, in Brasília, this Thursday morning (11).

“The meeting went much better than expected. He will support the exemption”, said the president of the ABT (Brazilian Association of Teleservices), John Anthony von Christian.

The Constitution Amendment Project (PEC) for the extension of the benefit, scheduled to end in December of this year, is in the Justice Constitution Commission (CCJ) of the Chamber of Deputies. The proposal guarantees the payroll tax exemption in the 17 sectors that employ the most in Brazil by 2026.

During the meeting, the businessmen tried to sensitize Bolsonaro about the importance of maintaining the exemption as a way to guarantee the employment of workers, as well as the offer of goods and services at a more accessible price.

“For our part, ABT is in roughly 35 to 40 municipalities as the largest employer, the first job for young people, 70% women, blacks… If by chance this exemption is not passed (…) it’s chaos, because they don’t have another job,” said von Christian.

The businessmen also said that the fiscal space to enable the extension of the exemption would come from the PEC dos Precatórios. According to them, without the approval of the PEC there will be no resources to maintain the benefit.

For this reason, businessmen told the President of the Republic that they will work with their political bases (governors, mayors, deputies and senators) so that the PEC is approved, as well as the structural reforms (administrative and tax).

Also participating in the meeting between the businessmen and Bolsonaro were the ministers of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply, Tereza Cristina.