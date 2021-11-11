Bolsonaro’s entry into the PL may lead to a stampede of deputies and mayors

President Jair Bolsonaro’s (non-party) entry into the PL could lead to a stampede of deputies and mayors now affiliated with the party.

The calculation made by the discontented segment of the legend with the entry of the president is that at least five federal deputies and ten mayors will leave the acronym.

Most of them are from the North and Northeast regions.

To avoid a greater number of defections, the national board of the legend decided to release the support of state directorates in the 2022 presidential race.

One of those unhappy with the president’s entry is the vice president of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcelo Ramos (PL-AM).

He, however, has not yet decided whether he will leave the acronym with the other federal deputies.

Despite the defections, the president’s affiliation should increase the federal caucus of PL, which today has 43 congressmen, with the entry of 20 federal deputies allied to the Planalto Palace.

In addition to them, the president’s three oldest sons must join the legend: senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ), federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) and councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ).

The president’s affiliation agreement also includes Bolsonaro’s prerogative to choose candidates for governor and senator for the party in next year’s election.