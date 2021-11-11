Bolsonaro’s PL affiliation, record inflation and more from the evening of November 10

The confirmation of Jair Bolsonaro’s (non-party) affiliation with the PL, the official October inflation at the highest level since 2002 and the removal of ex-deputy Roberto Jefferson from the PTB presidency are some of the highlights of this Wednesday night, 10th November.

Bolsonaro affiliation to PL

The Liberal Party has confirmed the affiliation of President Jair Bolsonaro, who is expected to run for re-election next year. The official ceremony should take place on November 22nd.

record inflation

The country’s official inflation registered, in October, the highest level for the month since 2002. According to IBGE data, the IPCA was 1.25% last month – above market expectations.

Roberto Jefferson’s removal

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, removed ex-deputy Roberto Jefferson from the presidency of the PTB for at least six months. The request was made by congressmen affiliated to the party, who point out suspicions of mismanagement of the resources of the party fund managed by Roberto Jefferson.

Danilo Dupas gives testimony

The president of Inep, Danilo Dupas, was called by the Education Commission of the Chamber of Deputies to speak about the requests for collective dismissal at the institute, after 37 civil servants asked to leave their positions and accused the institute of bad management. Danilo said that both Enem and Enade will be performed normally.

Testimony by Ciro Nogueira

The Federal Police scheduled Ciro Nogueira’s new testimony for the end of the month. The minister of the Civil House of Bolsonaro is being investigated for allegedly receiving a bribe to support the Dilma-Temer ticket.

(Posted by Daniel Fernandes)