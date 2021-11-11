Boy Born in Alabama After 21 Weeks of Gestation Sets New Record for Youngest Premature Baby to Survive | World

Guinness, which certifies world records in the world, recognized this Wednesday (10) the baby Curtis Means as the youngest premature baby to survive. He was born on July 5, 2020, in Alabama (United States), after only 21 weeks and one day of pregnancy. The boy is already one year old and is healthy.
According to Guinness and the University of Alabama Hospital at Birmingham (UAB), the baby was born with only 420 grams along with a twin sister, who unfortunately could not resist and died the next day.
Curtis’s chances of surviving were also slim—less than 1% — but he has stunned all medical prognoses.
“We generally advise palliative care only in situations where births are this premature, because it allows parents to hold the babies and enjoy that little time together,” Brian Sims, who delivered the birth, told The Associated Press.
Curtis Means was hooked up to a respirator for months after being born at just 21 weeks’ gestation in Alabama (USA) — Photo: Michelle Butler/UAB University Relations via AP
Still, Curtis spent 275 days in the hospital. She spent three months breathing with the help of braces and had therapy to learn how to use her mouth and how to eat—so fragile were the structures of the little body, still.
“He started writing his own story the day he was born. This story will be read and studied by many and hopefully will help improve the care of premature babies around the world,” said Sims.
Previous record was from another American
Richard Scott William Hutchinson celebrated his first birthday on June 5 — Photo: Rick and Beth Hutchinson via Guinness World Records/Disclosure
He celebrated his first birthday in June, when he boasted Guinness certification, the Book of Records — which is now expected to pass to new record holder Curtis Means.