Bradesco, Itaú, Banco do Brasil and Santander profit 36% more in the third quarter

The profit of banks in the third quarter rose 36% compared to the same period last year, totaling R$ 21.3 billion, but fell 8% compared to the second quarter, shows a survey carried out by economics.

This was the third largest profit in the survey period, which started in 2017.

Among the four largest banks, the Bradesco (BBDC4) had the highest net profit (BRL 6.64 billion), followed by Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) (with BRL 5.78 billion), Bank of Brazil (BBAS3) (with BRL 4.60 billion) and Santander (SANB11) (with R$4.27 billion).

Also according to the survey, bank revenues jumped 210% in the year and 55.6% compared to the second quarter.

Nominally, the R$ 159.1 billion in revenue represents the third largest amount in the survey period. The highest value was registered in the 1st quarter of 2020 (with R$180.3 billion).

Itaú Unibanco had the highest revenue (with BRL 45.4 billion), followed by Banco do Brasil (with BRL 41.1 billion), Santander (with BRL 39.5 billion) and Bradesco (with 33 billion ).

Allowance for bad debts

The provision for bad debts, money reserved to cover possible defaults, fell 10%, but grew 44% compared to the second quarter, totaling R$ 18.6 billion.

Banco do Brasil had the highest provisioning (with R$5.91 billion). O Itaú Unibanco is second (with R$4.71 billion), Santander is third (with R$4.37 billion) and Bradesco is fourth (with R$3.60 billion).

Who delivered the most?

The median ROE (return on equity) jumped 17.59%, a percentage close to that recorded in the 1st quarter of 2020 (pre-pandemic).

Santander had the best record in the period (with 19.2%), followed by Itaú (18.1%), Bradesco (with 17.1%) and Banco do Brasil, with 14.1%.

In market value, Itaú Unibanco remains the largest bank (with R$211.9 billion). Bradesco is the second (with BRL 176.3 billion), Santander the third (with BRL 127.6 billion) and Banco do Brasil the fourth (with BRL 84.1 billion).