Braskem drops 12% and the Ibovespa has a greater drop, despite the loss reversal

The market reacted poorly to the third quarter results of the Braskem (BRKM5), despite the company reversing the loss to profit in the period, with a 77% jump in net revenue. This Wednesday (10), the company’s shares fell 11.9%, quoted at R$ 49.46.

On Tuesday night (9), Braskem released its results for the quarter of this year. The company’s net profit reached BRL 3.54 billion, compared to a loss of 1.41 billion in the same stage of 2020.

The company’s Ebitda was US$ 1.47 billion and was 15% below the estimates of the Santander and 5% below market consensus.

According to analysts at Christian Audi and Rodrigo Almeida, the main pressure points included a sequential drop in spreads petrochemicals and low volumes in regions where Braskem operates, such as Brazil and Mexico.

Despite the negative impact, the bank emphasizes that the generation of Full Container Load (FCL) — English term for Fully Loaded Container — remained solid, allowing for further deleveraging.

Santander maintained a purchase recommendation for Braskem shares, based on the strong FCL, deleveraging and potential dividend payments.