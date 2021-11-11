Brazil out of UN pact

Brazil did not enter into a pact signed by 24 countries at the UN to eliminate the sale of combustion cars in 2040. Although, without observing the members who joined, it seems that Europe — more accelerated in electrification — is unanimous, this is not quite the case.

The pact includes Chile, Canada, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Ireland and the United Kingdom, for example. From Latin America, Uruguay and Paraguay are interested in being part of the pact.

Although Brazil decided to stay out, it was not the only well-known player in the world automotive market not to agree on the 2040 date. The US, China and Germany did not sign either.

This group also includes automakers that support the measure at the UN Conference on Climate Change, which takes place in Glasgow, Scotland. Ford, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo also support the group’s decision.

However, on the other side, Toyota and Volkswagen were left out. The first one, we understand the position well, since it is the biggest player against the decision of total electrification.

The Japanese giant is betting on hybridization with ethanol and hydrogen as fuel, in addition to the latter as a reactant in fuel cells.

In the case of VW, currently the biggest player dedicated to electrifying, the decision not to support the pact comes from its position in China and South America.

Volkswagen’s motive is the current plan to transform Brazil into a biofuel development center for markets where electrification will take longer, such as India.

However, the Asian country said at the UN conference that it intends to speed up the introduction of zero-emission cars. Still, New Delhi has shown itself willing to take the flex car to the region.

Among the players in the pact, governments had already advanced their willingness to end sales of common cars as early as 2030, and this was not surprising given the decision. Among the metropolises that joined, only Buenos Aires in the region entered.

[Fonte: UOL]