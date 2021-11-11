Brazil registers 264 deaths by covid in the last 24 hours; total number of victims reaches more than 610 thousand – Health

Brazil registered 264 new deaths for the Covid-19 this Wednesday, 10. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, was at 254, down from 300 for the tenth consecutive day.

The number of new infections reported was 15,298, while the moving average of new positive tests for the last week is 10,958. In total, the Brazil has 610,080 deaths and 21,911,382 cases of the disease, the second nation with the most records, behind only the United States. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, g1, The globe, Extra, sheet and UOL in partnership with 27 state health secretariats, in a balance released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 21.11 million people have recovered from covid since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

São Paulo registered nine victims of covid in the last 24 hours, while the highest total for the period came from Rio de Janeiro, with 54. Four states did not notify deaths from the pandemic on Wednesday, they are: Acre, Amapá, Piauí and Sergipe.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8th of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

The Ministry of Health reported that 12,273 new cases and another 280 deaths were registered by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, 21,909,298 people are infected and 610,036 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the press media consortium mainly because of the time of data collection.