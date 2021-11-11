Brazil surpasses 610 thousand deaths by Covid; moving average back to above 250 victims per day | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Wednesday (10) 264 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 610,080 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 254 — getting back above the 250 mark after one week (and goes below 300 for the 10th day). Compared to the average 14 days ago, the variation was -25% and points fall.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Wednesday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Thursday (4): 227

Friday (5): 230

Saturday (6): 237

Sunday (7): 232

Monday (8): 235

Tuesday (9): 243

Wednesday (10): 254

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2 thousand. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

four states did not register deaths within 24 hours: Acre, Amapá, Piauí and Sergipe.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,911,382 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 15,298 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 10,958 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -9% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates stability in the diagnoses.

Ceará appears with the largest number of registered cases in 24 hours, with more than 3.5 thousand (more than double SP, which comes in second). The secretariat informed, however, that the high number is due to dammed records that were included on the last day.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 610,080

610,080 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 264

264 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 254 (variation in 14 days: -25%)

254 (variation in 14 days: -25%) Total confirmed cases: 21,911,382

21,911,382 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 15,298

15,298 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 10,958 (variation in 14 days: -9%)

On the rise (6 states): PA, RO, RS, PB, AM, MG

PA, RO, RS, PB, AM, MG In stability (8 states): SP, RN, BA, ES, PE, AL, PI, SC

SP, RN, BA, ES, PE, AL, PI, SC Falling (12 states and the DF): MS, MT, MA, SE, GO, TO, RJ, CE, DF, RR, PR, AP, AC

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

See the situation in the states

ES: -4%

MG: +16%

RJ: -53%

SP: +7%

DF: -62%

GO: -48%

MS: -19%

MT: -20%

AC: -100%

AM: +29%

AP: -100%

PA: +88%

RO: +50%

RR: -67%

TO: -50%

AL: -7%

BA: -2%

EC: -57%

MA: -23%

PB: +33%

PE: -7%

PI: -11%

RN: 0%

SE: -33%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

