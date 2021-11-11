BRF (BRFS3) has another quarter of loss; in the 3rd quarter, it reached BRL 271 million

SAO PAULO – BRF (BRFS3) reported a loss of R$ 271 million in the third quarter of 2021 (3TRI21), against a net profit of 219 million in the same quarter last year.

The result showed an increase of 36.5% of the loss reported in the second quarter of 2021, which had been R$199 million.

Profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) adjusted for the period, however, rose 3.9%, reaching R$ 1.367 billion, against R$ 1.317 billion a year ago.

The adjusted Ebitda (Ebitda on net revenue) margin dropped 2.2 percentage points, to 11%.

Net revenue, in turn, had an increase of 24.6% compared to the previous year, to R$ 12.390 billion.

The volume sold rose 5.1% in the quarter, to 1.168 million tons.

“The scenario remains challenging and we see several variables that may still impact consumption, such as high inflation, a drop in consumer confidence and the economic situation”, wrote Luz Jr.

On the other hand, the company’s net debt accelerated by 14.6%. In the period, it reached R$ 16,682 million.

Gross profit grew 12%, to BRL 2.625 billion, which was celebrated by the company: “our results for this third quarter reflect the productivity gains implemented in recent years, which are reflected in solid margins and in the nominal growth of Gross Profit and Ebitda, even in a high inflationary environment. Our brand management strategy has proven to be a winner, with the advance of preference, placing Sadia at the top of the ranking as the preferred brand in the food sector in Brazil in September 2021”.

The company’s strategy to pass on prices to rebalance the industry’s margins against a global inflationary scenario considered “unprecedented”.

“Therefore, we are reporting the second consecutive quarter of sales volume expansion, reaching a level similar to the same period last year, which represents the highest result for a third quarter since 2015,” exalted Lorival Nogueira Luz Jr., Director- President.

The company also highlights investments of around R$ 300 million to expand production capacity, with the new plant in Seropédica, in greater Rio de Janeiro.

“This is the Company’s 40th production unit, the first dedicated exclusively to the production of sausages and one of the most advanced in the Industry 4.0 concept, using clean energy, minimal generation of solid waste and reusing water and waste in various processes ”, celebrated Luz Jr.

The Brazil Segment reported 577 thousand tons sold, a drop of 0.6% year-on-year.

Given the scenario, direct exports grew 17.9%, to 179 thousand tons in the period. The company presented a continuous growth in export volumes, with prices in dollars, a reflection of the greater international demand for food, mainly in the Middle East, North Africa and Americas regions.

The biggest growth in volume was in fresh poultry: 6.5%, to 496 thousand tons. Processed was the only one that fell, with less 0.7%, to 490 thousand tons.

Learn how to transform the Stock Exchange into a recurring source of earnings. Watch Professor Su’s free class and find out how.

Related