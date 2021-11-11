BRF or JBS? Analysts reveal their preferences after third-quarter company results

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – After the release of their results, BRF (BRFS3) and JBS (JBSS3) rise in business today. At 12:03 pm, JBS shares rose 2.09% to R$ 38.65. Meanwhile, BRF shares, which fell earlier, advanced 0.65% to R$23.27. Some company numbers went the opposite way in the third quarter and impacted analysts’ assessment.

JBS recorded a 142% increase in net income in the third quarter of 2021 on an annual comparison basis, from BRL 3.312 billion to BRL 7.585 billion. Consolidated net revenue was R$92.6 billion, an increase of 32.2%. Once again, the performance was boosted by the operations in North America, which offset some adversities in Brazil.

The company also informed shareholders that it approved the distribution of interim dividends, based on net income for the year, in the total amount of approximately R$ 2.3738 billion, corresponding to R$ 1 per common share.

XP highlighted JBS USA Beef’s share of the result in a “strong quarter,” according to analysts. In relation to the announced dividends, the brokerage calculates a dividend yield attractive 8% in 2021, but with an accumulated net profit of BRL 14 billion for the year and low current leverage, analysts believe that it is possible to have a new dividend announcement.

The house maintains a buy recommendation for JBS shares, and a target price of R$ 40.00.

Itaú BBA highlighted the company’s earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), which came to R$ 13.9 billion, 13% above its estimates and 10% above market consensus. The bank says that all divisions of the meatpacker posted better-than-expected results, but JBS US Beef carried most of the positive surprise.

The bank maintains evaluation performer for JBS shares, and target price of R$47.00, compared to the quotation on Wednesday (10) of R$37.86.

BRF reported a loss of R$ 271 million in the third quarter, against a net profit of 219 million in the same quarter last year. The result showed an increase of 36.5% of the loss reported in the second quarter of 2021, which had been R$199 million.

The adjusted Ebitda in the period, however, rose 3.9%, reaching R$ 1.367 billion, against R$ 1.317 billion a year ago.

XP sees positive signs, despite the company having reported Ebitda below its projections. This is because the increase in the volume sold and also in prices fell short of the rise in costs. But given the recent drop in corn and soybean prices, the short-term outlook is positive.

The house’s analysts maintain a neutral recommendation for BRF shares, and a target price of R$ 30.00.

Ebtida, however, came in 5% above Itaú BBA’s estimate and 6% above market consensus. The bank says that the 13.7% margin of the Brazilian operation is 2.4 percentage points above its estimate, due to a higher-than-expected rise in processed food prices.

The results of operations abroad, however, were considered weak in the bank’s assessment, mainly due to lower than expected margins in three divisions. The Ebitda of these operations was 19% below Itaú BBA’s expectations. Another point of attention was the net debt, which grew from R$14.791 billion in the second quarter to R$16.682 billion.

Itaú BBA maintains evaluation market perform (perspective of valuation within the market average) and target price for 2021 of R$25, compared to the fourth quotation of R$23.12.

Bradesco BBI was more optimistic with the balance sheet and highlighted the company’s net income of R$ 12.39 billion, 3% above market consensus. The analysts maintained the assessment performer (perspective of appreciation above the market average) and target price of R$32.

After the results, Bank of America reiterated JBS’ action as its top pick in the sector, reinforcing the purchase recommendation with a target price of BRL 55, highlighting the strong operation in the US, the announcement of dividends of around BRL 2.4 billion and the new share buyback program in the amount of R$4.9 billion.

As for BRF, the bank’s analysts highlighted the operational improvement, with an adjusted Ebitda above their expectations, but they still point out that the cash burn is a concern in a more challenging scenario. Thus, they follow with a neutral recommendation for BRFS3 assets, with a target price of R$ 30.00.

In the same line, according to a compilation made by Refinitiv, of 13 houses that cover the JBS paper, 12 recommend a purchase and only one has a neutral recommendation, with an average target price of R$ 46.08, or an increase potential of approximately 22% compared to closing the day before. For BRF, in turn, of the 11 houses that cover the asset, only 3 recommend purchase and 8 have maintenance recommendation, with an average target price of BRL 28.92, still a 25% increase compared to the previous closing . Thus, between the two companies, JBS continues to be preferred after the balance sheet.

