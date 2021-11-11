Brothel in Vienna gives 30 minutes free to those who get the Covid vaccine

A brothel in Vienna, Austria, decided to encourage vaccination against the Covid-19 in an unusual way: customers who take at least one dose of the vaccine at the post installed in the establishment, receive 30 free minutes on site. The information is from the newspaper O Globo.

Fun Palast wants to help the percentage of vaccinated people in the country, which is stagnant at 64%, and decided to offer 30 free minutes in the local sauna, in the company of one of the professionals who work at the house, for those who are immunized at the establishment.

“I read that, in order to have collective immunity, we would need at least 70%, 75% of people fully vaccinated. And currently we are with 64%. And also through the statistics, we see that men are the majority of those who refuse the vaccine, many of them with a history of immigration. So we want to attract this audience,” Peter Laskari, site manager, told Reuters.

Austria is currently experiencing a critical moment of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the number of cases of the disease breaking records in the country. Last Friday (5), the Austrian government implemented the “2G Rule”, prohibiting people who have not taken the two doses of the vaccine from entering closed places with capacity for more than 25 people, such as restaurants, bars, gyms etc.

