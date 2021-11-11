Bruninho returns to Vila Belmiro, wins Santos shirt and is cheered by the fans at the stadium

A young Santos fan was received this Wednesday (10) at Vila Belmiro, before the match against Red Bull Bragantino, for the Brasileirão

This Wednesday (10), before the kickoff for the match between saints and Red Bull Bragantino, by the 31st round of the brazilian, a special scene drew attention in Vila Belmiro. The boy Bruninho, young fan of Fish who was harassed at the same stadium after receiving the shirt of goalkeeper Jaílson, from Palm trees, in last weekend’s classic, returned to the venue, but now to be applauded.

After all the controversy surrounding the 9-year-old boy, who recorded a video apologizing and offering to return the gift he received from the Palmeiras player, he was received in a special way in the Santos house. In addition to visiting the Santos locker room, Bruninho went to the lawn, where he was widely applauded by the fans present and also received an official shirt, with the number 7 and his name.

He also took pictures with players from Fish, including striker Diego Tardelli, one of the club’s athletes who supported him on social media after the episode.

Bruninho is already in the Trap, receiving the affection of the cast and the nation of Santos! 🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/KHYuMldXYO — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) November 10, 2021

An important day for Bruninho. Because of love and affection. Just as it should be! 🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/xdxOZtVhxE — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) November 10, 2021

Since what happened last Sunday (7), Bruninho has been receiving support from all sides, including Palmeiras players, such as goalkeeper Jailson. star of PSG and former saints, Neymar also posted an image of support on social media.

In 16th on the Brasileirão table, the Fish looking for a victory over Bragantino to further distance themselves from the Z4 of the competition. At the moment, the distance to 17th place sport is five points. In case of triumph, it can go up to eight.