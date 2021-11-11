Bruninho wins the shirt that Marinho wore in Santos’ victory over Bragantino | saints

Invited by Santos to watch the game against Bragantino from a box in Vila Belmiro, the nine-year-old boy received the shirt worn by forward Marinho in the 2-0 victory (watch the video above).

Hero of the match (a goal and a penalty conceded), Marinho promised to deliver the shirt while still on the pitch. The attacker pointed to the box Bruninho was in and gestured to his uniform.

– Everyone knows the story of Bruninho. It’s a child who went through this situation. Fanatical for Santos. This victory goes to Bruninho as well – stated Marinho.

Before the match, Bruninho had already been presented with another Santos shirt and even entered the Vila Belmiro lawn to take pictures with idols.

In an interview with ge, minutes before going to Vila Belmiro, Bruninho said he was afraid of dying during the riot in Vila Belmiro over the weekend and was afraid to return to the stadium.

Bruninho is a Santos base player and a fan of the club, he was harassed by other fans after the derby against Palmeiras for having won a shirt from goalkeeper Jaílson. The boy then posted a video on social media to apologize to the Peixe fans.

Faced with the repercussion of the episode, great players and former national football players demonstrated. Neymar, Pelé, Gabigol and even coach Jorge Sampaoli came out in defense of the small Santos fan.

Neymar, for example, published the same video released by Bruninho on social networks and declared his support for the Santos baseman.

– Bruninho, you are a giant, boy. What a personality to make this video. Thing that no asshole who called you names has the courage to get in his face! – wrote Neymar.

Goalkeepers Jaílson and Weverton, from Palmeiras, also joined Neymar and company to support Bruninho. Coach Tite, from the Brazilian team, invited the Santos fan to go to Granja Comary.

