Bruno, from the duo with Marrone, lets slip the reason for the ending between Marília Mendonça and Murilo Huff – É Hit

Singer Bruno, from the duo with Marrone, let slip that Marília Mendonça may have ended the relationship with Murilo Huff because the then boyfriend would be ‘facing’ her mother, Ruth Moreira. The information is from the columnist Fabia Oliveira.

The couple broke up in July 2020.

Marília and four other people died after a plane crash on November 5th. The countryman was remembering that he sang at Ruth’s birthday party, the day before the accident.

At the time, Marília would have vented about the end. “She (Marília) loves her mother so much. She loved her so much… She still loves, because I believe in life after death, who did everything for her mother” began Bruno.

“She even said in private, right in my ear, that she left the ‘boy’ because he was facing his mother. And she said: ‘No, no one faces my mother and no one will take her place”, she added.

Murilo Huff is the ex-boyfriend and father of Marília Mendonça’s son.

Bruno remembered the last time he saw the singer

When he remembers singing on Marília Mendonça’s mother’s birthday the day before the accident, Bruno said he believes he has “been used by God” for that moment.

“God gave me a gift, to give her and her mother a gift, without me knowing she was going to die, man! This for me was the biggest craziness that ever happened in my life. I was used, I was by God,” he said.

Marília Mendonça’s last message to Murilo Huff

Singer Murilo Huff revealed, on social networks, the last message that the sertaneja sent him before leaving for Minas Gerais. Even apart, the two had a good relationship and friendship, as he has publicized.

According to the countryman, in an Instagram publication, Marília Mendonça asked her to take care of Léo, the former couple’s son, aged 1 year and 10 months.

On a social network, he said that the death of his ex-partner left him “a hole that no one will ever be able to fill”.

“I’ll take care of him, I’ll take care of your mother, João, Deivao, and everyone you loved, but I will to need of yours help from up there, see?”, wrote the fellow countryman.

“Maybe this little one (Léo) running here in the room will help me to face your lack. Or maybe he makes me miss even more, because he’s his face,” he said.

“I swear I want now to have at least 1% of the strength you always had. To be able to withstand this pain,” he added.