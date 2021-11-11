Caixa grants withdrawals of the 7th installment to a new group; up to BRL 375

This Thursday (11/11), the withdrawals of the 7th installment will be released to beneficiaries who were born in July. Check out more details.

Caixa continues to release withdrawals relating to the 7th installment of emergency aid for those who are not part of the extinct Bolsa Família. This Thursday (11/11), the release takes place for those who were born in july. Remembering that the terms were staggered according to the month of the beneficiaries’ birthdays.

The withdrawal, in this way, can be done in Caixa bank branches or lottery correspondents. It is worth noting that the movement of money, since the time of deposits, takes place through the Caixa Tem application. Within the platform, it is possible to check balance/statement, make online payments, generate a virtual debit card and make transfers.

Withdrawal of the 7th installment of emergency aid

The 7th installment of emergency aid should be the last of the program, as the government’s idea is to focus efforts on approving the “new” Bolsa Família. For members of the general public, the release of withdrawals of emergency aid works based on a different logic.

The dates are after the deposits in the account, in order to avoid crowding at bank branches or lottery correspondents. This Thursday (11/11), the 7th installment of emergency aid can already be withdrawn by those born in July.

Remembering that the “general public” of the program is made up of those linked to CadÚnico and citizens who were already enrolled in emergency aid, provided they received the benefit in December of last year. Check out the calendar with all the dates for release of the 7th installment: