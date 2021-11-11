Caixa releases loans by cell phone for non-customers

Caixa Econômica Federal released this Monday (8), that people who are not bank customers can take out loans of R$ 300, 100% digitally (by cell phone), through the Caixa Tem application.

Anyone who is not a Caixa customer and was born between January and June will be able to apply for a loan. For this you will need to register in the app (available on Google Play or App Store). According to the bank, no income limit will be required to access credit.

Restrictions

Persons with restrictions in credit agencies such as Serasa and SPC and who have other financing that impact their ability to pay will not have their credit approved.

The bank also made it possible this Monday, that those born in May and June and who already have digital social savings accounts at the bank and use the application, can take out loans through Caixa Tem, in this case, it will not be necessary to go to a Caixa branch .

It is recommended that people who already have a Digital Savings Account update the app and their registration. You just need to scan your identification document and a photo (selfie). The deadline for analyzing the order is 10 days.

Caixa Econômica Federal informed that when updating the application, your old Poupança Social Digital account will be transformed into a Poupança Digital+, where the amounts will be credited. Be aware, this account may incur costs depending on the number of transactions you will make.

Cash Loan Has

You can count on two types of loan at Caixa Tem:

Cash Credit Has Staff: intended to cover overheads and bill payments.

Cash Credit You Have for Your Business: it can be used to pay expenses with suppliers, salaries of helpers/employees, water, electricity and rent bills, purchase of raw materials and merchandise for resale, etc.

Caixa will release loans from R$300 to R$1 thousand, with an interest rate of 3.99% per month, and it is possible to split the payment of installments in 24 installments.

The amounts will be credited exclusively to Poupança Digital+ after contracting the credit line. Installments will be debited monthly from the same account. You can find further information on the website www.caixa.gov.br/caixatem.

Who can’t apply for the loan?

People who are enrolled in Bolsa Família and currently Auxilio Brasil, according to Caixa, will not be able to access the loan. However, beneficiaries of the other programs will be able to take the loan if the records are approved after analysis.