Caixa Seguridade (CXSE3): Despite the drop in profit, analysts make a positive assessment of the third quarter balance sheet

Caixa Seguridade IPO (Photo: Cauê Diniz/Disclosure B3)

SAO PAULO – The shares of Caixa Seguridade (CXSE3) are on a slight increase after the release of the company’s results. At 10:46 am (Brasilia time), the shares rose 0.55% to R$ 9.13. The company reported net income of R$492.136 million in the third quarter of 2021, a drop of 3.1% compared to the third quarter of 2020, but an increase of 15.4% compared to the second quarter of this year.

The company’s profit came 5% below Morgan Stanley’s projections, which projected a result of R$ 518 million. The market consensus pointed to a profit of R$591 million. But analysts point out that the weaker result was solely driven by a growth in the tax line. “The result before tax looks good, with growth of 23% compared to the immediately previous quarter and 3% in the lowest year on year, surpassing our estimates by 9%”, says the text of the report.

Morgan Stanley also noted that there was little change in relation to Caixa Seguridade’s return on equity (ROE), which was 37.4% in the period, compared to 38.7% in the second quarter of 2021 and 36.4%. % one year ago.

“The company delivered more than welcome improvements in operating earnings after a difficult first half of the year due to challenges related to the pandemic. Even though net income came in below our estimate and consensus, we believe the market will focus on strong results from the brokerage business and underwriting partnerships,” the analysts wrote.

In the third quarter of 2021, Caixa Seguridade continued with the implementation of its strategy focused on Bancassurance CAIXA, with the positive effects of the operations of the new partnerships being visible in the company’s results. Also noteworthy was the 65.2% growth in brokerage and BDF (Distribution Business) revenues, compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Morgan Stanley believes earnings should accelerate next year as pandemic-related problems are resolved and the company’s new business structure grows.

Morgan Stanley’s target price for the Insured Cash share is R$20, with recommendation overweight (above average exposure).

Credit Suisse also shares a positive view of the company. “We see positive results for equities due to strong net income, better-than-expected loss ratios – anticipating the post-pandemic normalization curve – and a much greater contribution from the brokerage business,” analysts say.

For them, the company’s shares have valuation very attractive and there are prospects of strong results ahead, with the normalization of claims rates in view of the slowdown of the pandemic, better financial results with higher interest rates and a greater contribution from the brokerage business. “Caixa Seguridade is our preferred choice within our portfolio of insurance companies”, emphasizes Credit Suisse.

The bank’s target price for Caixa Seguridade is BRL 12.50, with recommendation performer (performance above the market).

For Itaú BBA, the company’s results in the fourth quarter brought mixed trends. From the standpoint of sales of insurance and pension plans, the company had a positive performance. On the other hand, results were still negatively impacted by the pandemic, which raised claims to a higher level, according to BBA’s assessment.

“Due to the 2.99 percentage point deterioration in the loss ratio, net income was 19% below our expectations. We expect this non-recurring effect to normalize in the coming quarters,” analysts wrote.

Itaú BBA says it sees no reason to revisit its investment thesis or estimates for the company next year. “We see Caixa Seguridade being negotiated with valuation discounted and we highlight the company as an attractive option for ‘surfing’ in the difficult macroeconomic times ahead”, the analysts sign.

BBA’s target price for Caixa Seguridade is BRL 18 and the recommendation is performer.

