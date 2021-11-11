Cameras did not record Marília Mendonça’s plane crash

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais has yet to obtain images of the plane crash that caused the death of country singer Marília Mendonça and four other people, on the 5th of June, in Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais. According to the regional delegate Ivan Lopes Sales, the experts have already carried out searches of security cameras installed near the site, but none of them contained images of the accident.

Near the waterfall where the plane crashed, there is a condominium with houses equipped with cameras, but they were not facing the point where the accident occurred.

The images would help the police to understand the dynamics of the facts. What is known by witnesses and preliminary forensics is that the plane would have crashed into the cable of a power transmission line and lost one of the engines, becoming out of control after the impact. It is not yet known, however, why the twin-engine flew at a lower altitude than necessary to clear the obstacle.

According to the Civil Police, the fuselage of the injured King Air has already been taken to the headquarters of the Regional Service for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Seripa III) in Rio de Janeiro for inspection of parts and components. There was, however, a change in relation to the two engines of the aircraft, which would be sent to a company in Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo, for analysis.

The Air Force command opted to send the equipment to the Aeronautical Services Center (CSA) in Goiânia (GO), where Seripa experts considered that there was a structure for the inspection. The transport will take place this Wednesday, 10.

In the investigation that investigates the accident, the Civil Police already heard the owner of the aircraft, who is also one of the partners of the company PEC Táxi Aéreo. Other witnesses were called to testify.

The police are still awaiting the arrival of expert reports to complete the investigation that will investigate possible criminal responsibilities involving the accident. In the case of investigation by the Aeronautics bodies, the main objective is to know the causes to prevent and avoid new accidents.