Campinas performs 229 thousand laboratory tests through the municipal SUS in October and reaches 68.7% of the pre-pandemic average | Campinas and Region

Public health units in Campinas (SP) performed 229,000 laboratory tests by the Unified Health System (SUS) in October. The number represents 68.7% of the monthly average of 300,000 recorded before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the metropolis’ health director. Total normalization, she estimates, could take place in November.

The expert explains that laboratory tests were not suspended in Campinas since the start of the global health crisis, but routine care has been reduced as care for Covid-19 patients has had to be prioritized.

“In the most critical periods of the pandemic, the population was instructed to seek laboratory tests only in serious and urgent cases. In addition, the service capacity in the units was naturally reduced because it is not possible, even nowadays, to receive the same number of patients, considering that the places need to allow for social distancing”, explains Deise Hadich.

The director details that, until August, the metropolis’ public network still received a high demand from patients with respiratory symptoms. The reduction in these cases, due to the advance of vaccination, ended in September the orientation to search for laboratory tests in serious and urgent cases.

Follow the vaccination situation in the cities of the region

Regarding imaging exams, which, together with laboratory exams, form the so-called “routine exams”, Deise says that the current situation is also of assistance in 70% of the total. The gross number of exams in the month of October and the monthly average, however, were not specified.

What is needed for a return to the pre-pandemic plateau?

As Deise explains, for the number of laboratory tests by the municipal SUS to return to the level of 300,000 per month, it is necessary reorganize the structures that had to be modified to handle Covid-19 cases.

“We still have ongoing vaccination and an open and spontaneous flow of the coronavirus in all our units for the respiratory symptomatic. It decreased a lot, but these cases are still treated in our services and compromise structure”, says the director.

The specialist also points out that the units will have to organize the physical structures to expand the service and provide, at the same time, social distance and interval between appointments so that objects can be cleaned.

“Up to this moment, the number of consultations has already approached the traditional one due to these reasons: we do not have [profissionais da saúde] It is important to advise patients to seek tests only in serious and urgent cases, and people who are more careful with the pandemic have felt more comfortable leaving their homes. The next step is to adapt the structures to maintain biosecurity”, he points out.

Understand the procedure for laboratory tests in Campinas

laboratory tests are not offered by spontaneous patient demand in the municipal SUS of the metropolis. As Deise explains, care begins in primary care.

The patient can look for one of the 67 Health Centers in Campinas

In consultation, if necessary, the health professional – whether a doctor, nurse or other – requests the examination

The collection procedure is performed in the same unit sought by the patient

Then, the collected material is sent to the Municipal Laboratory, which performs the analysis

The result is forwarded to the CS where the exam was requested. The patient is called for a return visit and is aware of what was found.