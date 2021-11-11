Canadian finds winning ticket forgotten in his wallet and takes R$ 88 million

Jerry Knott, a resident of the community of Wasagamack, Canada, found a lost lottery ticket in his wallet nearly two months ago among his credit cards, and the find earned him a prize of 20 million Canadian dollars – the equivalent at BRL 88 million, at the current price.

“I saw a 2 and a bunch of zeros and I thought, ‘Cool, I won $20,000,'” recalls Knott of the moment he consulted the ticket, in early October, in an interview with the US website. Yahoo! finance. According to him, the attendant was even wide-eyed when he saw the real value of the prize, explaining that it was a ticket that was about to be redeemed for weeks.

In a photo released by the Lottery Corporation of Western Canada, it is possible to see that it was only on October 14 that Knott redeemed the prize. The draw took place on August 24th and he would have a period of one year to withdraw the money.

The acquisition of the Millionaire Ticket came at a special time for Jerry. He played the lottery when he was at a restaurant in the town of Lac du Bonnet, on his way to the provincial capital of Manitoba, Winnipeg, where his daughter was to be married in late August.

Now that he has a multi-million bank balance, he is preparing to fulfill a big dream of a family business in the province of Manitoba.

“Some time ago, my father established some land with reserve status on Big Stone Lake. My brother and I decided to build some cabins on the lake to be used as a treatment center or a jungle experience,” explains the now millionaire. The region is far from large centers and has a vast flooded area.

He says that one of the inspirations to undertake is due to the large companies that set up in the vicinity of the Wasagamack community to build resorts aimed at fishing. “We thought: ‘if they can do this even without knowing the land, then we definitely can too,'” he said.

Also according to Jerry, most of the money received from the lottery bet goes towards development around the lake. He also plans to share the prize with his wife and children.

“It’s good to know that we’ll be able to put money into something that will improve our community,” says the entrepreneur.