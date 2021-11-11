Candidate from Rio, Bernardo Rabelo is elected Mister Brasil Trans 2021: ‘Victory of visibility’

Deu Rio de Janeiro in the final of Mister Brasil Trans 2021. The first transmale beauty contest had its final held this Tuesday night, in São Paulo, and crowned model Bernardo Rabelo, representative of the Marvelous City, as the most trans man. beautiful country.

Model from the same agency that revealed Cauã Reymond, Bernardo, 26, was chosen by the jury among 25 candidates.

“I want to bring the voice of the trans community. Saying that we can, that we have rights. More important than my personal victory, this contest is the victory of the visibility of our bodies. Our bodies need to be seen. We are all plural and we are beautiful”, celebrated the winner, on stage.

Bernardo began his transition process in 2017, leaving behind Yasmin, as recorded, described by him as “a very withdrawn girl, shy and with low self-esteem”. Today, the model describes himself in a very different way, “a confident, outgoing and very accomplished guy”.

In addition to electing the national winner, the contest also chose Mister São Paulo who will compete in the Mister Brasil Trans 2022. The candidates entered in a bathing suit, under many sighs and shouts of “beautiful” in the audience. Afterwards, they returned to the stage in full dress with even more applause.

Bernardo Rabelo is elected Mister Brasil Trans 2021 Photo: Tomás Araújo / Mister Brasil Trans Bernardo Rabelo is elected Mister Brasil Trans 2021 Photo: Reproduction/Instagram