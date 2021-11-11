Car maker Rivian shoots more than 50% in Nasdaq debut

Rivian Automotive’s shares soared more than 50% on its debut on the US Nasdaq stock exchange on Wednesday (10), giving the electric vehicle maker a market value of more than 100 billion dollars.

The debut made Rivian the second most valuable automaker in the United States behind Tesla, which is valued at $1.04 trillion.

Despite having just started selling vehicles and having little revenue, Rivian was ahead of General Motors’ $86 billion market cap and Ford’s $77 billion.

Rivian’s stock opened at $106.75, far surpassing the IPO’s $78. At 4:30 pm (GMT), the paper was traded at $100.23, up 28%. Earlier it came to advance to 119.46 dollars.

“Rivian’s IPO shows investor enthusiasm for electrification and mobility technology,” said analyst Asad Hussain of PitchBook.

The IPO allowed Rivian to raise about 12 billion dollars to finance its growth and the number could rise to 13.7 billion if additional lots of roles are exercised.

Amazon.com is Rivian’s largest shareholder, with a 20% stake.

Rivian has been investing heavily to increase production of its R1T electric pickup, launched in September. The company plans to launch a sports utility vehicle and a commercial van as a result, exploring the hottest segments of the market.

The automaker plans to manufacture at least 1 million vehicles a year by the end of the decade. The company has a factory in the US state of Illinois and has already announced plans to open a second facility in the US.

