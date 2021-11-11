CargoX receives a contribution of US$ 200 million, becomes a unicorn and changes its name to Carrega.com – Economy

The startup TitleX, specialized in connecting truck drivers with carriers, has always been seen as a freight Uber. Now, with the receipt of a contribution of US$ 200 million that elevated it to the status of another Brazilian unicorn, the company wants to be seen more as a Free Market in the segment. Not by chance, the company is changing its name to Shipping.com and creating a fintech focused on trucker loans called paid shipping. The CargoX brand, in turn, will continue to name the freight intermediation application.

The contribution was led by the Chinese company tencent and by the Japanese background SoftBank. In addition to them, now Carrega.com also attracted a number of relevant investors who bet on the company itself. One of them is former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, son of George Bush, former US president, and younger brother of another American president, George W. Bush. Reind Hoffman, founder of the social network LinkedIn, also wanted a stake in the company. The company does not disclose the exact market value, but Vega says it is above $1 billion, the minimum figure for a company to be considered a unicorn.

‘Scanned’ drivers

According to Federico Vega, founder and president of the company, the company’s goal is to scale the business even further and bring more efficiency to a sector that has been suffering a lot from rising costs, such as skyrocketing diesel prices. Currently, the company has 615,000 truck drivers at its base, around 40% of the entire fleet in the country, and has already intermediated R$ 100 billion in payments between carriers and drivers.

Even so, the executive sees room for growth. Especially, to digitize the life of part of the truck drivers, who still work in the oldest way, losing jobs, as well as a decrease in the modal’s productivity. “Truck drivers run between 40% and 60% empty and this is a huge cost for them. Digitization lessens the impact they are having with the rise in gasoline,” says Vega.

With no major competitors in this area of ​​freight intermediation, the company is preparing to scale other segments of the company. The main one is Freight Paid, which will finance both carriers that are slow to receive from customers and guarantee the payment of drivers, in case carriers delay payments.

In addition, the new fintech will grant loans to both drivers and companies – and interest and payment conditions will be better for those users (both individuals and companies) who are better rated on the platform.

This type of business has been going on for a few years. In 2019, the amount financed was R$300 million and, this year, Vega believes it will reach an amount close to R$1 billion. The money raised in this last contribution will not be used in this area. “We are going to continue issuing FDICs (Receivables Investment Fund) and use the money to increase our operation, especially the technology team”, he says.

Hiring and Expansion

Freight.com’s current race is to hire new employees. From 2019 until now, the company jumped from 140 to 1,300. By the end of 2022, the number of employees should total 3.5 thousand. In addition to the Brazilian market, contracts will also start to be made in other Latin American countries. That’s because Vega sees that he is about to enter places like Argentina and Paraguay.

“Many truck drivers already deliver to these countries and return without any type of cargo,” says Vega. And, of course, it will also be possible to explore those countries that are as dependent on road transport as Brazil.

For Renato Mendes, a partner at the F5 Business Growth consultancy, the internationalization of the operation makes sense, as does fintech. But, for him, one of the paths that the company can follow is to increase its services to meet truck drivers and companies.

Today, the company, in addition to granting credit, issues documentation, cargo insurance and tracking of trucks. The company is already structuring this business, called CarregaBras. “I see a space to be a place where the truck driver can do everything inside the platform, such as maintenance and insurance”, says Mendes.