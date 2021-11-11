Carille praises Diego Tardelli, from Santos: “No comments on technical quality are needed”

Coach Fábio Carille is happy with the participation of Diego Tardelli at Santos. The 36-year-old forward became a starter and an important part of the team.

Tardelli doesn’t have the same physical strength, but he moves frequently and makes room for his teammates. And Carille understands that there is a need for better reading to take advantage of this 99 shirt experience.

“There’s no need to comment on technical quality, everything he’s lived and achieved. Totally accomplished. He’s an interesting job, leaving the area and giving superiority in some sectors. When he leaves, we have to understand and fill in so we can have more people in the area. few people. Without it, we are very vertical, we want to decide quickly and we wear out,” said Tardelli.

“Tardelli has cadence and knows how to play backwards, swing the ball, which is also playing football. I’m careful, he was uncomfortable and lasted another 20 minutes in the second half (against Red Bull Bragantino). We can’t lose anyone. be smart because, if we lose someone to injury, they won’t play anymore this year,” he added.

Santos will return to the field to face Atlético-GO on Saturday, at Estádio Antônio Accioly, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

Madson, suspended in Vila, is sure to return to the game in Goiânia. Lucas Braga, replaced with pain in his left thigh, is doubtful.

Leave your comment