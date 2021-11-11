Carille values ​​Santos’ victory over Red Bull Bragantino: “Much closer to our goals”

Coach Fábio Carille praised Santos’ victory by 2-0 over Red Bull Bragantino on Wednesday night, in Vila Belmiro, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. The goals were scored by Marinho and Carlos Sánchez.

Peixe was better until opening the scoreboard and then knew how to manage the victory in the final stage. Sánchez expanded, with a penalty, in additions. And Marinho broke a fast of 16 goalless games.

“Bragantino has worked for years, together, talented young players. He’s in the G-4 and the South American final. Yes, we have to recognize and have the humility to say that we don’t have a cool team yet. There were many changes over the course of the tournament. year and we have to simplify, without inventing too much. They have set and individuality, like Arthur, Helinho, and very good work by Mauricio (Barbieri). They have ideas and solutions, like the pivot at the end of the game and a well-positioned defender. that’s why we have to overvalue these three points. We are much closer to our goals,” said Carille, at a press conference.

“Every victory gives us relief. I arrived knowing the difficulties, problems. From 12 points played, we won 9. We only lost to Palmeiras. We are gaining important points in a final and decisive straight. Every victory gives confidence, tranquility, we get to know each other even more. Today Luiz Felipe and Kaiky debuted with me. Luiz with six years with the club, Kaiky is a very promising young man. We are improving with players leaving the medical department. We can better analyze the team and the choices game by game. against a team that is in the final of the Sudamericana”, he added.

With the result, Santos rises to 13th place, with 38 points, and is waiting for the other results of the round. In the next round, Peixe will visit Atlético-GO on Saturday, at Antônio Accioly.

