Carlos Augusto should make last season for Monza and Corinthians could make important money

Former Corinthians player Carlos Augusto may be living his last season at Monza. According to the calculation of the my helm, the 22-year-old left-back is of interest to big clubs in Italian football and there is a real possibility of a negotiation.

Even playing in Serie B of the Italian Championship, Carlos is going through a great phase and is the target of big clubs in Italy, such as Pomegranate and the Inter Milan. The full-back is expected to leave Berlusconi’s team at the end of the season.

According to sources heard by my helm, one factor is very important for Carlos’ permanence or not at the club: access to Serie A. If Monza continues in Serie B, the player will be negotiated with an elite Italian club. If you get access, the priority will still be a sale, but the player will be able to stay in the club.

Monza’s situation is not easy this season. The team occupies 11th place in Serie B, with 18 points won, and is far from a possible access. It is worth remembering that the first two placed go straight up, while from third to eighth they compete for a playoff being the last seat for Serie A.

Why does Carlos’ business interest Corinthians? Simple. Timon can still earn more money with the young defender. By selling the athlete to the Italian club for 4 million euros (about R$ 25 million at the time), the Parque São Jorge club closed an agreement in which it guarantees 60% of the profit of a future Monza deal.

In short: if Monza sells Carlos for €5 million, Corinthians will be entitled to 60% of €1 million, total profit relative to the price he sold. I would then have 600 thousand euros (R$ 4 million).

Revealed by the Parque São Jorge club, Carlos Augusto played 41 games for Corinthians. The defender was champion of the São Paulo State Championship in 2019 and took the vice state championship in 2020.

