Casino fined after allowing gambler to enter $100M

Casino fined $500k after allowing gambler to bring in $100m in 8 months;

Chinese gambler entered the casino in Los Angeles up to 100 times with money in his backpack;

Casino did not record suspicious activity at the time;

A California casino was fined $500,000 (about R$2.7 million) and is undergoing an enhanced investigation after the team failed to alert authorities when a high roller brought in $100 million (about R$ 547 mi) in cash to use in baccarat games. The events took place in 2016 at the Bicycle Hotel & Casino, in Los Angeles, United States, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The high roller, described only as a Chinese citizen, visited the casino approximately 100 times over an eight-month period in 2016. Federal prosecutors say the player would play high-limit baccarat in a VIP room with large sums of money that he would transport to the casino in backpacks. The man would then have his assistant conduct inbound or outbound transactions on his behalf, totaling an estimated value of over $100 million.

Casino did not inform authorities about movements

Authorities say the casino has not filed reports of suspicious activity during the alleged gambling incidents and reports of currency transactions improperly filed in the name of the assistant rather than the high-roller, as high rollers are called. The hotel team associated with the casino alerted management of compliance failures in late July 2016, prompting the property to change currency transaction reports to include the name of the high roller and regularly submit reports questioning the “suspicious nature of your source of funds”.

According to the US Department of Justice, the investigation revealed that from at least January 7, 2016 to July 27, 2016, the hotel failed to provide adequate reports on the Chinese citizen’s cash transactions during its nearly 100 visits to the hotel. local. In one case, according to investigators reporting to the Market Watch website, the high-roller withdrew $2 million (about R$10.9m) from his player account at approximately 2:45 pm and played in a VIP room until 1:20 am the next morning.

Casino staff have not reported this activity, although federal law requires casinos to record and report the details of transactions involving more than $10,000 (about R$54,700) in cash by any player over a period of 24 hours. Later, in 2017, authorities raided the Bicycle Hotel & Casino to investigate possible money laundering.

Last Friday, federal prosecutors signed a Non-Prosecution Agreement with the casino requiring the casino to pay a fine and improve its anti-money laundering protocols. The agreement recognizes the establishment’s efforts to strengthen its anti-money laundering program, as well as its acceptance of responsibility, cooperation with authorities during the investigation and agreement to pay the $500,000 fine.

The casino’s attorney told MarketWatch that Bicycle Hotel & Casino is committed to “ensuring that all of its compliance and reporting programs are strictly followed and updated as required by laws and regulations.” The site must also implement additional review and reporting requirements, including a third-party audit and regular reporting to the US Attorney. However, it is not known whether the Chinese gambler is under investigation or has been indicted, according to the Daily Mail.