Cauã and Alinne Moraes were married before Um Lugar ao Sol · TV News

Together in Um Lugar ao Sol, Cauã Reymond and Alinne Moraes formed a couple in real life. The duo had a relationship between the years 2002 and 2005 and ended the romance amicably. According to the actress, the intimacy between them helps to involve the audience in the scenes of the new 9:00 pm telenovela on Globo.

“It’s funny that we recognize each other in many moments, the look… For the soap opera, that’s great. It will generate extra interest and arouse people’s curiosity”, she revealed in an interview with O Globo newspaper.

This isn’t the first time the ex-couple has starred on television. Both acted in Da Cor do Pecado (2004) and Como Uma Onda (2005), but they were from different cores, and their characters had no romantic involvement.

Lícia Manzo’s serial marks the debut of celebrities as a couple in fiction. Reymond and Alinne have already acted side by side after finishing in the movie Tim Maia (2014). The work was directed by Mauro Lima, the actress’ current husband, with whom she has a seven-year-old son.

“Mauro was casting the cast and asked me if I had any problem if he asked Cauã to be my ex-boyfriend in the film. I said he was perfect for the role. And so it was… We started the readings, the preparation and we established a new relationship, a new partnership,” he said.

On social networks, both demonstrate that they live a healthy relationship and have already played with the fact that they were involved in the past. Alinne Moraes posted pictures with her scene partner and wrote: “In toil with her ex.”

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

