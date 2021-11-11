Cauã Reymond gets naked, sends nude in a soap opera scene, and the web goes crazy; watch

Is this where the cabaret was asked to open early?! kkkkkkkkk The second chapter of “Um Lugar Ao Sol”, this Tuesday (9), was marked by a hot moment that left viewers euphoric. It turns out that Renato, one of the twins lived by Cauã Reymond, decided to send a naughty nude to his girlfriend, Barbara (Alinne Moraes).

In the plot, the couple was fighting and the girl went to a party to try to forget about the big boy. Persistent, he decides to pay the lawyer a visit, not knowing she wasn’t home. Alone and with a lot of creativity, the playboy has the idea of ​​sending a sensual photo to Barbara, lying on her bed.

The girl is nervous when she realizes that the photo was taken in her own home, and goes after her former boyfriend to explain it away. Once there, however, Renato manages to give the character a spin, convincing her that he will be a different man from now on. The two then resume their relationship.

And nude was not the only moment of glory of Cauã in the scenes, right?! The actor starred in a sequence all in white underwear, as he jumped into the pool, and enjoyed the food and drinks available at his big boy’s house. That crush that we don’t know if we love or hate, right? Hahahaha Watch:

Renato splurges at Barbara’s house and even sends nude pic.twitter.com/HOHX2DRGOM — Only Media (@MediasSo) November 10, 2021

Yesterday’s chapter ended with a hook that had been awaited since day one: the twins’ reunion. In the scenes this Tuesday, Christian decided to leave Rio de Janeiro after being threatened by drug dealers, but was surprised to finally see the brother he had been looking for so much. They will meet and catch up on matters, but a tragedy will end up taking Renato’s life. That’s where your twin will assume the rich man’s identity.

Continues after Advertising

However, on the web, internet users were really mad with the nude of Cauã. The subject became the most talked about on Twitter, and there were even people asking to receive this photo on zap! Hahahaha “Where is Globo doing an action to draw this Cauã nude?“, joked one person. “If Cauã Reymond sends me nudes, my love, I leave wherever I go and go after me without any self-love and no one can judge me“, fired another. I Love! See more hilarious reactions:

Where is Globo doing an action to draw this Cauã nude? #UmPlaceAoSun — Fábio Garcia (@fabiogaj) November 10, 2021

If Cauã Reymond sends me nudes my love, I leave wherever I go and go after me without any self-love and no one can judge me #UmPlaceAoSun pic.twitter.com/sqbvI4uTOn — Paula Moretti (@PaulaMoretii) November 10, 2021

Continues after Advertising

Cauã Reymond send me this nude for God’s sake #UmPlaceAoSun pic.twitter.com/mFKNsfE6ty — FAB 🍒 (@FabiaSantosss) November 10, 2021

I’m waiting for Cauã’s nude to arrive on my cell phone #UmPlaceAoSun pic.twitter.com/Ck63zXVyOi — Iolanda Revolts 🖖🏻👽🪐🌏 (@iolanda_revolts) November 10, 2021

Continues after Advertising

Cauã sending nudes in the soap opera

Audience peaks of 50 here at home#UmPlaceAoSun pic.twitter.com/VcQR9Q4I9z — luiz edu de johto (@luizedubandeira) November 10, 2021

Raffle to help poor Cauã get out of debt

Prize: Rich Cauã nude https://t.co/MsYCIKVhzG — liu 💖🌸🐷🧞‍♀️👛🦩🎟🩰 (@eualicex) November 10, 2021

crying because i know i’ll never see a cauã nude pic.twitter.com/yd5ZAqWmMQ — dinho (@brucewoyne) November 10, 2021

Continues after Advertising

if Globo used the nude of Cauã to publicize the telenovela it would not have a low audience # phallus #UmPlaceAoSun https://t.co/sTXjOcPH8p — lea ):) (@cutiel3a_) November 10, 2021