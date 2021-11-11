Cauã Reymond sends nude and image makes people talk on the internet

the character of Cauã Reymond in a place in the sun caused a stir on the web. In the chapter that aired last Tuesday (09), Renato came up in underwear and then sent a nude to his girlfriend Barbarian (Alinne Moraes).

There, it was enough for internet users to be excited. “I looked at the nude of Cauã on my cell phone and it still hasn’t arrived here”, joked one. “I just wanted to know if Globoplay will make Cauã’s nude available on the platform“, posted another.

“Cauã has already made a line quoting Machado, interrupted his brother talking about insects, caused two car accidents, took nude at his girlfriend’s invaded house! And managed to keep two girlfriends under such conditions. The good side of being Cauã Reymond…“, analyzed a third. “Globo putting on semi nudes from Cauã“, wrote one more.

It is worth remembering that Um Lugar ao Sol premiered on Globo this Monday (8) and shared opinions on social media. One of the most controversial and talked about moments occurred when Cauã appeared playing the twins Christian and Renato when the duo turned 18 years old.

“Staff forced a lot”, fired a Twitter user. “It didn’t. Why didn’t they put in another actor?” asked another, highlighting the age difference. The artist, it is worth remembering, is 41 years old.

“Cauã Reymond playing an 18-year-old boy? Shouldn’t I put Matheus Abreu in these scenes? He played a young character from Cauã Reymond in Dois Irmãos”, said one person, remembering Matheus Abreu, who lived Cauã younger in the first phase of the Dois Irmãos series.

In the plot, Reymond plays the twin brothers Christian and Renato, who were separated in childhood. But when they are finally reunited, Renato dies and Christian takes his brother’s place.

Lícia Manzo’s telenovela also became one of the most talked about topics on Twitter because of its history. “A Lugar ao Sol starting and it doesn’t matter if it’s going to be good or bad, if the soap opera is new, I can already see it!”, wrote a girl. “A Place in the Sun began. Spirit of soap opera sharpened already”, posted another one.

Check repercussion:

If Cauã Reymond sends me nudes my love, I leave wherever I go and go after me without any self-love and no one can judge me #UmPlaceAoSun pic.twitter.com/sqbvI4uTOn — Paula Moretti (@PaulaMoretii) November 10, 2021

Cauã Reymond send me this nude for God’s sake #UmPlaceAoSun pic.twitter.com/mFKNsfE6ty — FAB 🍒 (@FabiaSantosss) November 10, 2021

Jojo asks for a nude that Cauã Reymond ordered in the soap opera pic.twitter.com/XFKSviQzd5 — I gossiped (@official gossip) November 10, 2021

WHERE’S THE NUDE OF CAUÃ REYMOND FROM YESTERDAY’S CHAPTER OF THE NOVEL THAT IS STILL NOT ON MY TIMELINE FOR THE LOVE OF GOD — Where the hell have you been, loca? ✨ (@diskbradshaw) November 10, 2021

Good morning! Returning to my peace and love phase ❤✌🏼.

I look at my cell phone all the time, and this photo didn’t make it here 🥺🤧

Who did you send this nude Cauã to? pic.twitter.com/lF7Gx9rsJK — 🇵🇹 Sufferer(cancelled) (@Keila99870449) November 10, 2021

If Cauã Reymond sends me nudes my love, I leave wherever I go and go after me without any self-love and no one can judge me #UmPlaceAoSun pic.twitter.com/VyLwWOyyS1 — Richard Callefa (@richardcallefa) November 10, 2021