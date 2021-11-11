Cause of ‘black urine disease’ could be a toxin in fish, says Fiocruz study

A study by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) together with the Municipal Health Department of Salvador can answer what causes Haff’s disease, also known as the “black urine disease”.

The results of the work show that the most accepted theory is that fish and crustaceans do not produce toxins themselves, but accumulate in their bodies compounds produced by other organisms, such as microalgae, through the food chain.

From laboratory analysis of fish samples (leftovers from a meal related to the disease, samples acquired in a fishmonger where patients bought fish), the research detected compounds of the palitoxin type in samples of the saltwater species known as “bull’s eye” , which could be the likely source of contamination. The presence of metals such as arsenic, cadmium and lead in fish was not detected.

The disease is a rare cause of rhabdomyolysis, a syndrome caused by muscle damage that results in elevated serum creatine phosphokinase (CPK) levels. In some cases, it causes a darkening of the urine color, ranging from reddish to brown, a characteristic that made the disease popularly known as “black urine disease”.

The research sought to describe the clinical characteristics of the cases, identify associated factors, estimate the attack rate associated with the consumption of a fish related to the emergence of cases and investigate the presence of biotoxins and metals in related fish specimens.

The study was coordinated by Cristiane Cardoso, from Salvador, and by Fiocruz Bahia researcher Guilherme Ribeiro. It was published in the journal Lancet Regional Health – Americas. It had the support of collaborators from the University of Paraná and the Federal Institute of Santa Catarina.

In the work, the researchers emphasize that, due to recent outbreaks of Haff disease, especially in Brazil, it is necessary to strengthen epidemiological surveillance and medical training to detect suspected cases of the disease. Suspected cases must be reported to health authorities for investigation.

Cases in Pernambuco

Earlier this year, two sisters who ate an Arabian fish were diagnosed with Haff syndrome. However, one of them, the veterinarian Pryscila Andrade, did not resist and died after being admitted to the ICU due to complications from the disease.

Another case happened in 2017, when a policeman and his wife bought a fish and consumed it during a meal at home. Hours later, the couple developed symptoms and had to be hospitalized. The policeman spent seven days in hospital and his wife needed hemodialysis.

