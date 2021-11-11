CBF changes referee of the match between Flamengo and Bahia

CBF changed the referee of the match between Flamengo and Bahia, which will take place this Thursday, at 7 pm, at Maracanã, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. Before, Andre Luiz de Freitas Castro, from Goiás, would referee the game, but now Vinicius Gonçalves Dias Araujo, from São Paulo, is scheduled for the confrontation.

It is worth remembering that refereeing errors in the 2-2 draw between Chapecoense and Flamengo, led by referee Denis da Silva Ribeiro Serafim (AL), resulted in complaints from players, technician and leaders from the Rio club. Thus, Renato Gaúcho, for example, at a press conference, asked the CBF to appoint a FIFA referee in the team’s next round.

– Why don’t you ask Gaciba (chairman of the CBF Arbitration Commission)? The other question I wanted to ask Gaciba. At Atlético-MG, one of the best referees in Brazil. Palmeiras game, one of the best. Flamengo match, Second Division refereeing. Gaciba needs to explain this. Hitting Renato is soft, right? We can’t forget about Gaciba – Renato said after the 2-2 draw at Arena Condá.

However, despite the change, the request remains unfulfilled. This is because Vinicius Gonçalves Dias Araujo is from the AB category, that is, he is not a FIFA referee, as Renato wanted.

Last Tuesday, inclusive, the club sent an official letter to the CBF in which he requested action on the arbitration. Flamengo sees insecurity within the CBF caused by the lack of command within the entity. Thus, in the official letter, there was a request from FIFA referees in the team’s matches.