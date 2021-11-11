CBF initiates plan to restructure Arbitration Commission | soccer

CBF plans changes to the Arbitration Commission. The decision is made by the interim president of the entity, Ednaldo Rodrigues. Unhappy with the referees’ performance in the current season, he coordinates a project to restructure the body, headed by Leonardo Gaciba since 2019.

According to the ge found out, the official told allies that the arbitration is lacking and making mistakes a lot, despite the high investment made by the entity in technology to help judges in the field.

The VAR began to be used in national competitions in 2018. The following year, the Brazilian Championship was already disputed with the video referee.

To people close to him, the interim president of the CBF said that he does not feel pressured by the criticisms of the club directors, but that the command of arbitration needs to be recycled.

Rodrigues has been in charge since August. He replaces Rogério Caboclo, who was removed from the CBF’s command for 21 months for sexual harassment and moral harassment of an employee of the entity. Caboclo denies the accusations.

Rodrigues has already met twice with Leonardo Gaciba and his subordinates and demanded better performances from the referees in the final stretch of Series A and B of the Brazilian Championship.

The CBF interim president told interlocutors that the lack of discretion in referees’ decisions (the same move is interpreted differently by the judges) is one of the biggest problems this season.

He told confidants that he is considering the possibility of ending the concentration of power in Gaciba’s hands and asked for the work to be shared more with the other members of the agency.

To allies, Rodrigues said that the commission is commanded in an archaic model and works with corporatism by not removing referees who make mistakes in the games. According to a report by the interim president’s interlocutors, the judges should undergo a refresher course before returning to the whistle after failing, which does not currently happen. According to people close to the manager, the lack of recycling is responsible for the referees repeating their mistakes in the current season.

Dozens of directors protest against the constant refereeing errors in the last rounds. Flamengo and Guarani were the last to complain. On Tuesday, the directors of the Rio club sent a representation to the CBF against referee Denis da Silva Ribeiro Serafim, who worked on a 2-2 draw with Chapecoense the day before. Flamengo alleges that the referee was wrong in two capital moves: an unmarked penalty and a non-existent offside by Gabigol.

Guarani also represented against the referees who played in the tie with Vila Nova, by 2-2, on Sunday. The team had what could have been the victory goal disallowed. Assistant Maíra Mastella Moreira signaled offside and referee Douglas Schwengber da Silva confirmed the marking in Lucão’s kick.

To increase the discontent of the Guarani leaders, the VAR did not work at the start. On Wednesday, the president of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), Otávio Noronha, rejected the request for annulment of the match made by the team from Campinas.

– From the image we saw, I had the feeling that Moacir (Vila Nova's right-back) was in the right position when passing.

Arbitration is one of Rodrigues’ main concerns during his tenure. On Friday, he decided to release the referees’ dialogues with the VAR team. The audios, which were kept confidential, are now available on the entity’s website the day after the end of each round.