Chamber approves after tense session

Amid protests inside and outside the House, the City Council of São Paulo approved this morning, in the second and final vote, the pension reform in the city sent by Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB). The PLO (Project Amendment to the Organic Law) received 37 votes in favor and 18 against, no more votes than necessary.

The project modifies the social security contribution rules for retired civil servants and pensioners in the city of São Paulo. The initiative proposes charging a 14% rate on the salary of all public servants who earn above the minimum wage (R$1,100). Currently, the percentage is discounted only on remuneration above R$6,433.57.

It is estimated that 63 thousand civil servants will start to contribute to the municipal social security system after 120 days of publication of the law.

The first discussion, which led to the initial approval, took place on October 14th.

Government leader in the Chamber, councilor Fabio Riva (PSDB) said that charging the rate of 14% of the salary of all civil servants is “necessary for the financial health of the Public servants’ Social Security System”. According to him, there is a deficit in Social Security in the municipality of R$ 171 billion.

The PT and PSOL benches were against the project. “There is talk of a gap in Social Security, but when we look at the numbers, the gap doesn’t exist. What’s missing is to open public exams and call those who have already served to assume the positions. This is a project that confiscates the salary of retirees who earn a derisory retirement,” said Erika Hilton (PSOL).

Session marked by protests

Public servants participating in an anti-reform demonstration tried to break down the gate and threatened to invade the City Council. The GCM (Metropolitan Civil Guard) intervened with tear gas bombs and received support from the Military Police.

In a statement, the Military Police informed that it only supports the GCM and there were no arrests. According to SindSep (Union of Workers in Public Administration and Municipalities in the City of São Paulo), at least three civil servants needed assistance.

Some of the protesters threw stones and other objects at the main entrance to the Chamber. Other officials who were at the protest questioned the violence.

The confrontation with the police began in the late afternoon. The glass at the main entrance to the Chamber was broken by hurled stones and fireworks. Tear gas bombs were fired by GCM guards to disperse the group.

In a statement, the city hall argued that the actions of the GCM aimed at “guaranteeing the security of the place, of protesters and employees of the municipal legislature”.

The executive said that he maintains “permanent dialogue with all union entities” and stated that he is concerned about the “sustainability of the municipal social security system and fiscal responsibility”.

The mayor, councilor Milton Leite (DEM-SP), expelled at least two demonstrators who were accompanying the session. The justification was that they would have attacked other people who were also in the place.

* With reporting by Leonardo Martins, from UOL, in São Paulo