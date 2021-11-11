Check out Elden Ring gameplay by content producers and press with exclusive access

The internet is full of different excerpts from Elden Ring now

Bandai Namco and From Software have released early access to closed testing for some content producers and the media. While those chosen (or those who bought the key) will participate in the closed test starting on the 12th, we already have a good idea of ​​what to expect from the long-awaited Elden Ring.

The gameplay that I present here and that I used to get a sense of it is from youtuber VaatiVidya, one of the biggest names in the “soulsbornekiro” community (I think now it will be “soulsbornekiroring”). The gameplay details a lot more things that haven’t been revealed so far.. The excerpt played by him (and other channels) is different from what will be available in the closed test for those who signed up.

Now it will be possible find and kill animals around the world to get resources. A curious thing is that dialogues with NPCs can be continued without even being near them. During the exploration, it will be possible to find the “field chiefs” and the first one shown in the video is the “Tree Sentinel”.

The fight is difficult and forced the escape for a ruin that had part of it destroyed. VaatiVidya says that part of the environments are now destructible and this opens up new paths or reveals items. When resting in the “new fire” (Siege of Grace), we will have similar options to other games, in addition to the possibility of spend time in it.



One of the features that From Software thought for Elden Ring is the checkpoint statues in more difficult areas. YouTuber doesn’t make it clear if this is optional or not. Stealth is an important element in the game, as enemies now call for reinforcements.. Evocations not only serve as attack aids, but also as distractions, opening up possibilities for the player to attack as they please. It is only possible to summon them in difficult areas.

Melina will be the character responsible for raising your level and, on the first encounter, she grants the mount. VaatiVidya destroys the cave chief with his Twin Blades imbued with fire with ease. He explains about the special attacks of each weapon, which do a lot of damage. Now it will be possible return to the dungeon entrance by killing the location boss by tapping a sign to do so.

Regarding exploration, it will be interesting to see how Elden Ring will offer a open world while closed dungeons will be available, and all at any time. THE fast travel now it will be much simpler, just choose the “bonfire” through the map. The map is expanded by finding new fragments around the world. The size of the game will also be reflected in the number of bosses around the world, some stronger than others.



VaatiVidya is an enthusiast of From Software’s games and he details many aspects of the game compared to other games from the developer. Several other content producers made their videos available playing in different areas, revealing a lot of different things. The way is to settle for the videos, or run away from them if you want an experience without interference. Elden Ring arrives on February 25th for all platforms except Switch.

