Chilean Atacama Desert turns into fashion garbage cemetery

One of Chile’s most desirable tourist spots is turning into a gigantic clothing cemetery, unlikely as that may seem. Chile’s Atacama Desert, the driest in the world, has turned into a fashion dump discarded by the United States, Europe and Asia.

voracious consumption

The explanation for this ecological tragedy is marketing. The devastated landscape is in a free zone (delimited area where national or international products enter with reduced or absent customs tariffs) nthe port in the city of Iquique, 1,800 kilometers from Santiago, and receives nearly 60,000 tons of garbage per year.

And all of this is a consequence of the immediacy, the excessive consumption that returns around 50 collections of different brands annually. Scholars estimate that the material takes about 200 years to disintegrate in nature.

Alex Carreño, former import zone worker at the port of Iquique, he said that clothes come from all over the world.

He explains that in this area of ​​importers and preferential rates, merchants from the rest of the country select products for their stores and the surplus cannot leave customs. So, what was not sold in Santiago or to other countries (such as Bolivia, Peru and Paraguay for smuggling), stays in Chile because of the free zone.

do not decompose

The big problem, according to Franklin Zepeda, founder of EcoFibra, a circular economy company with a production unit in Alto Hospicio, is that clothing is not biodegradable and contains chemical products, which is why it is not accepted in municipal landfills.

And buried or exposed clothing releases pollutants into the air and underground water bodies typical of the desert ecosystem. Thus, fashion becomes as toxic as tires or plastics.

